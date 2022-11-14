November 14, 2022 14:34

Metaverse is a virtual world, it is simply a computer-generated environment in which people interact with each other, so there are no conditions or standards for the form of virtual copies that represent humans, as you can enter it through any 3D model, whether it represents a human, animal, or mythical creature. But it is better to enter it with a 3D model that looks like you so that others can recognize you and interact with you. So we will go through how to create a 3D virtual version of you so that you can enter the world of metaverse easily. There are a number of metavirus apps, including: Meta Horizon Worlds, Roblox, VRChat and many more. To get into any of them you need a VR headset which can be pricey, but you can still explore some metaverse experiences without one, and you can create a virtual version for free without the need for these headsets. According to Al Arabiya Net You will need to create a virtual version of you that is a photo of your face, not a professional photo, you can take a selfie on the phone, then follow these steps: Go to (readyplayer.me) a free site to create full-body 3D models for use in virtual worlds, such as games and metaverses.

Click on Create avatar, then choose your gender, male or female. Click on the Take a Photo option to upload your photo, and if you prefer not to upload a photo, click on the Continue without a photo option and choose one of the previously prepared templates. Once you upload your image, the site will create a 3D model for you that looks like this image. You can modify and customize this model as you like. You can customize the skin tone, the shape and color of the eyes, the shape of the nose, eyebrows and lip, choose the hairstyle and color of the hair, choose formal or sports clothes, glasses, face masks and accessories. Once you have completed the customization; Click on the (Enter Hub) option in the upper-right corner of the screen, the site will display the form it created. Click on the “My Avatars” option in the side menu to be able to download the template and use it on any website or game.

Click on “My Avatars” Click on the three dots at the top of the form’s image, then click on the (Download avatar .glb) option. You will save the form on your device to download it later in any site. How do you enter the world of metavirs with your virtual copy?

Now that you have created your virtual version, you can use it in any virtual world or electronic game, and (readyplayer.me) provides you with a set of virtual worlds that you can explore for free. To explore these virtual worlds you can follow these steps:

After creating your virtual copy on (readyplayer.me), click on the Discover Apps option in the side menu, you will find dozens of virtual worlds, including worlds that allow you to invite friends to enjoy with them in the world of metaverses such as: VRChat, or the world of (Meeting VR). ) which allows you to conduct virtual meetings with others.

