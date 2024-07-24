Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Office of Government Development and the Future, in partnership with the National Service and Reserve Authority, launched the second edition of the “Hama” initiative, which aims to enhance the readiness of female national service recruits for the future, and empower them through a specialized program to build professional capabilities and specialized skills in 5 vital sectors for the future, with broad participation from a group of government agencies and major national institutions.

The second edition of the “Hama” initiative will witness the participation of female recruits of the 14th batch in the National Service Program within intensive qualitative capacity building programs extending to 1,000 training hours, including more than 70 workshops to build practical capacities that present 5 groups of skills and capabilities, 40 groups of new topics, and 70 workshops to enhance readiness for the future under the supervision of more than 50 experts from 55 partnerships and contributions from government agencies, major national institutions, and international companies participating in the initiative. Female recruits will be granted more than 200 opportunities to build professional capacities and more than 50 specialized certificates.

The second edition of the “Hama” initiative focuses on building the practical skills and capabilities of female recruits in five sectors: advanced industries, health, digital and technology, sustainability, and professional and entrepreneurship sectors, in addition to enhancing advanced learning models and methods through advanced professional guidance.

Enabler Tool

Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, stressed the UAE’s keenness, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to empower the daughters and sons of the nation with the knowledge and skills that enable them to participate effectively in building the future of their country, and that the daughters of the nation, since the founding of the state, and in all stages, continue their pivotal role in the development process and achieving the leadership’s vision.

He added: “Through ‘Hama’, we seek to support national efforts to enhance the capabilities of female recruits and enable them to play important roles in their professional lives after completing their national service. This initiative constitutes a gateway to future success and a tool to empower Emirati girls in various fields, sciences and knowledge that are a priority in our present and future.”

Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said: “Thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the young talents of the Emirates today play an effective pioneering role and assume national leadership responsibility in building the foundations of tomorrow and creating the nation of the future.”

She added: The second edition of the “Hama” initiative focuses on building the readiness capabilities of female national service recruits in specialized sectors to enhance the components of creating a better tomorrow for present and future generations. It also focuses on diversifying and targeting a group of vital skills that have been carefully selected to ensure that female recruits are prepared for changes and enable them to deal with them and seize the opportunities they provide.

“We are pleased today to launch the second edition of this initiative, to build on the positive results and successes achieved in the first edition, and to work in cooperation with the National Service and Reserve Authority and major national partnerships to develop capabilities paths through qualitative programs to enhance the readiness of female recruits with advanced future skills and build an entrepreneurial mindset, and create a generation oriented towards designing solutions, and seeking to achieve impact to contribute to the process of building the future of the UAE,” Ahood Al Roumi continued.

The number of strategic partnerships for the “Hama” initiative has so far reached more than 55 governmental, national and international partnerships and contributions.

The first edition of the initiative included the United Arab Emirates University and the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education as strategic partners. The second edition of the “Hama” initiative includes new strategic partnerships, most notably the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Federal Youth Authority, and the Cybersecurity Council.

The second edition of the “Hama” initiative also established strategic partnerships with major national institutions and companies, including Strata Group, Edge Group, Street Group, Watani Al Emarat Program, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation (Sheraa), Furjan Dubai, and Masafi Company. It is worth noting that the Cyber ​​Security Council played a leading role in establishing additional partnerships to build the capabilities of female recruits with a group of global advanced technology institutions to contribute to the initiative, such as Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, Meta, Palo Alto, and Mastercard.

Jobs

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “The wise leadership has established a clear approach to investing in empowering Emirati cadres and qualifying them with advanced training programs and skills to support their entry into more job opportunities in various fields, especially in the industrial and technological sector.

His Excellency pointed out that the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s joining of the “Hama” initiative to enhance the readiness of female recruits for the future, which allows female national service recruits to obtain job opportunities in the advanced industry and technology sector, and qualitative training opportunities, and female national service recruits will be included in the next edition of the “Manufacturers Exhibition”. Through this strategic partnership, we seek to enhance cooperation and integration with various entities to prepare Emirati cadres that support the growth and prosperity of the country.

His Excellency added: The country’s industrial and advanced technology sector is witnessing qualitative developments that have contributed to creating more job opportunities and providing specialized training for Emiratis. To date, the Ministry has launched two versions of the “Manufacturers Exhibition” for jobs in the industrial and advanced technology sector, which has contributed to providing more than 1,400 job opportunities for Emiratis in the industrial and technological sector, in addition to training more than 150 Emirati cadres in the private industrial sector.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, stressed that the wise leadership of the UAE is a source of inspiration in its continuous and persistent efforts to develop national cadres and build the human being, who is considered the energy, strength and true wealth of the process of construction and progress, in addition to its support for initiatives that enhance the readiness of individuals and enable them to contribute effectively to the future of the nation, by focusing on education, training and empowerment. It also sets a clear vision to ensure that young people are prepared in a distinguished manner to face challenges and keep pace with the requirements of the era and development in various fields.

His Excellency Al Neyadi added: “The ‘Hama’ initiative contributes to enhancing the readiness of female national service recruits for the future, by empowering them with the necessary skills that are in line with national priorities and directions, by providing advanced training programmes in vital fields that have a direct impact on the sustainable development process. He pointed out that the Foundation is keen to contribute to achieving the initiative’s goals and translating its aspirations, through the National Youth Agenda 2031.”

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, said: “Continuous education and the development of talents are among the most important factors of readiness in the process of building the future that has distinguished the UAE to reach this stage in which it has become one of the most advanced and prosperous countries in the world on the foundations of science, innovation and advanced technology.

He added: The UAE University continues to provide support to all national initiatives that contribute to enhancing the capabilities of Emirati talents. The UAE University will be a key supporter of the “Hama” initiative in cooperation with the Office of Government Development and the Future and the National Service and Reserve Authority to provide female recruits of the 14th batch with all the readiness capabilities that enable them to develop and hone advanced skills to ensure success in the work environment in future sectors.

Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cyber ​​Security Council, said: “The initiative represents a distinguished partnership between the Government Development and Future Office and a number of leading institutions in the public and private sectors, reflecting our firm commitment to developing the capabilities of our daughters and providing them with the skills necessary to face the challenges and opportunities of the future.”

He added: We are pleased that the Cyber ​​Security Council is one of the partners in this important initiative, as we believe in the importance of enhancing cyber security in the United Arab Emirates and achieving its vision to become a leading global center in this field.

Exceptional experience

The first edition of the “Hama” initiative was launched in June 2022, and contributed to raising the readiness of more than 200 female recruits from the 11th, 12th and 13th batches of female national service recruits, by creating an exceptional experience that enhanced the readiness capabilities of female recruits in a group of future fields, as each female recruit received approximately 800 training hours from more than 40 experts and leaders in vital sectors, which contributed to raising the percentage of qualitative opportunities for female recruits in the private sector labor market at a rate of two job opportunities for each female recruit, in cooperation with more than 45 partners from the public and private sectors.

The initiative included 4 groups of future readiness skills (digital, creative, professional, and personal), and its topics included cybersecurity skills, programming, artificial intelligence, data science, and automation, in addition to entrepreneurship skills, designing ideas, innovation, flexibility, and proactive thinking, as well as self-development and communication skills, customer service, and project management.