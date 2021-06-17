As voting continued, the number of votes in favor of cancellation reached 265, against 162, according to Reuters.

Almost all Democrats support repealing the mandate, while most Republicans oppose it.

However, in order for the repeal to take effect, the measure must have the support of the Senate, where the prospects are more murky.

It must also be signed into law by President Joe Biden, which is a strong possibility, as Biden has previously announced that he supports repealing this mandate.

Thus, lawmakers are withdrawing the power to wage war from the White House.

It is noteworthy that the US Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war, but this power shifted to the president when lawmakers passed laws of “eternal war”, which does not end, such as the Iraq Action of 2002, which allows fighting against al-Qaeda and its affiliate groups after the September 11 attacks 2001 on the United States.

“I look forward to Congress no longer taking a back seat on some of the most important decisions our nation can make,” said Representative Greg Meeks, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, urging support for repeal.

Opponents worry that the repeal will seriously limit the president’s powers, and send a message that the United States is withdrawing from the Middle East.