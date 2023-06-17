The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which awards the Grammy Awards, announced that “only human creators are eligible” to receive its awards in an effort to curb the use of artificial intelligence in the arts sector.

The academy banned works entirely composed by AI, but some music composed with its help may qualify in some categories, and said: “A work that does not contain any human composition is not eligible for nomination in any category.”

Music composers must now contribute at least 20 percent of an album to be nominated. Before, any producer, songwriter, sound engineer or artist on a music album could get a nomination even if they had a limited contribution.

The use of artificial intelligence has spread rapidly since November, when OpenAI launched its ChatGBT technology, which can create simulated dialogue with humans based on simple inputs.

Artificial intelligence applications have soared, allowing users to animate still images, perform tricks in movies, write songs and articles, and threaten to replace humans in many jobs.