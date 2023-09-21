The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources launched the policy for fast-track governance of promising talents in the federal government, which was recently approved by the Council of Ministers, with the aim of supporting distinguished competencies and talents working in ministries and federal agencies, and creating a positive and stimulating work environment for them.

The Authority indicated that this policy is consistent with the vision of the UAE government, which is to develop and empower promising young talents, exceptional competencies, and qualitative expertise in the federal government, and to provide all the elements and means of success for them, in a way that reflects positively on their performance, raises productivity levels, and contributes to achieving national goals and plans. The ambitious strategy of ministries and federal agencies.

Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, said: “The Authority has created a fast track for distinguished and promising government talents, in accordance with modern best practices, in a way that guarantees them career and professional development appropriate to their qualitative competencies, and enhances the ability of federal agencies to retain the talents and competencies working for them.” “, according to a set of conditions and controls.”

She added: “The fast track for promising government talents means supporting distinguished talents who have exceptional capabilities and skills in the specialized and technical fields that federal agencies need in order to retain them, by granting them a job promotion in accordance with specific procedures and standards, provided that the talents, competencies and skills they possess are reflected.” The employee helps increase the quality and productivity of the employer, according to specific performance indicators, which are measured and documented on an ongoing basis.”

Al Suwaidi stated that the fast track for promising government talents gives federal agencies flexibility to retain talents by using this new concept, reducing job turnover of distinguished talents and competencies from federal agencies, and increasing productivity and efficiency of performance, pointing out that this track applies to talents who work in federal agencies. Subject to the Federal Government’s Human Resources Law.