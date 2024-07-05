From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 07/05/2024 – 11:48

The federal government published this Friday an interministerial ordinance defining the rules for a financial operation to advance receivables from the Union to Eletrobras with the aim of alleviating electricity bills.

This proposal was included in a provisional measure issued in April, but until then the rules for moving forward with the transaction had not been published.

According to the ordinance, the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE) must negotiate the advance of Eletrobras receivables for the Energy Development Account (CDE), whether through securitization of credit rights or other financial operations.

These receivables, which total more than R$30 billion, were negotiated in the Eletrobras privatization process, concluded in 2022, and should be paid in the long term. The idea is to anticipate these payment flows to the CDE, a kind of “superfund” that finances a series of public policies in the energy sector and currently represents the main burden on electricity bills.

The operation, if carried out, will be negotiated with financial agents, without having any impact on Eletrobras’ cash flow, which would continue to normally make contributions within the deadlines provided for by law.

The CCEE must issue a public call with the conditions and parameters for receiving proposals for the financial operation, the resources of which must be used to pay off the “Covid Account” and the “Water Shortage Account”, loans taken out by the electricity sector and whose payments burden consumers.

The ordinance also defines that the anticipation of receivables will only occur “upon characterization of the benefit to the consumer”, since the operation must also have costs and discounts compared to the amount that would be paid in the long term.

It will be up to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to disclose the tariff impact to be perceived by consumers, and to define the flow of allocation of CDE resources to the Water Shortage and Covid Accounts.

Voting power

In parallel, as a second alternative to lower electricity bills, the government continues to negotiate directly with Eletrobras an advance on contributions to the CDE by the company itself.

These talks are taking place within the scope of the conciliation that has been opened between the Union and Eletrobras regarding the government’s voting power in the company’s decisions. The negotiations had been extended by the Supreme Federal Court (STF) until the beginning of this month, but the judicial recess suspended all procedural deadlines, so that the parties gained more time to reach an agreement.