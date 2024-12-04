To each his staff

Here? No. There are events and situations that I would never have thought to experience in 21st century Spain. One of them is the shortage of certain medications. Maybe if you don’t have a chronic illness or a daily treatment you haven’t noticed it, but thousands of families, in this case, with ADHD, make pilgrimages to different pharmacies month after month trying to get some crucial drugs for their children. There is a shortage, they tell them from the other side of the counter. It’s not the first time it happens. Last year we experienced similar months.

I don’t know if you can imagine the imbalances that families with ADHD can experience in these circumstances, when the prescribed treatment is lacking.

Attention deficit with or without hyperactivity is a disorder that affects 150,000 children in Spain and has an impact on all spheres of life. The neurological functions of the frontal globule of the brain are affected to a greater extent, conditioning the person from something as basic as organizing, making decisions, emotionally regulating or concentration to be able to study. It is a disorder that is not seen on the face, as can happen with Down syndrome or blind people, who immediately find empathy from others, but it is invisible to the eyes and, therefore, misunderstood. As if this were not enough, now thousands of students, children and adolescents, with ADHD lack the medication that helps them make life more livable. Yes, I say livable, because with the academic demands of an educational system that they have to deal with daily, they also have to navigate without the cane, which is for them an essential medication, producing significant imbalances and loss of quality of life. consequences? Many and, above all, invisible: a sharp drop in school performance, anxiety about not arriving like the rest, emotional discomfort or frustration at not being able to pull the heavy backpack they carry, overexerting themselves to lead a functional life.

Someone should take action on the matter. Laboratories prefer to send drugs to other countries where they obtain a higher price. We talk about the mental health of 150,000 children with ADHD and their families. That these medications are missing and that desperate families, month after month, have to go through pharmacies in search of a container is cruelty, even greater, because it affects, above all, children and adolescents, who already live by overexerting themselves every day. Take a blind man’s cane and ask him to be functional without it. You see it more clearly that way, right?

Finally, I invite you to sign the petition to demand more supply of ADHD medication in Spain