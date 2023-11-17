Preferential mortgage rates should be differentiated depending on the region of issue. This opinion was voiced by the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina. She named the level of salaries in a particular territory as one of the possible criteria. Are such measures relevant, how much can mortgage rates rise in large cities, and how possible innovations will affect the real estate market and the volume of issuances? Izvestia found out.

Differentiate rates

The Central Bank and the Russian government should discuss the differentiation of preferential mortgages. One of the options may be the level of income in the regions, said the head of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, speaking in the State Duma. This is how she commented on the proposal of State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin to differentiate preferential mortgage rates by region depending on the average salary in them.

The State Duma speaker noted that with the same mortgage rates and the same preferential programs, “salaries in Moscow differ several times from salaries in Kostroma,” and asked Nabiullina how she felt about “the interest on mortgage loans being differentiated” depending on the average salaries in a particular region

“We are in favor of targeted benefit programs, because the fact that we have a massive program has led to regional imbalances. Indeed, a significant part of preferential mortgages is taken out in the capital’s centers, investment housing is also purchased here, people from other regions are trying to buy housing here, and of course, we need to differentiate,” said the head of the Central Bank. She added that “we also need to look at the level of mortgage penetration and housing construction.”

Budget pressure

The idea of ​​revising the terms of preferential mortgage programs has been discussed since the beginning of the year. Thus, at the end of October, Nabiullina, commenting on the increase in the key rate to 15%, spoke out in favor of increasing the size of the down payment on a preferential mortgage. Mortgages continue to grow at a high rate, as “the impact of preferential programs that are insensitive to the key rate is taking effect,” she explained.

The Ministry of Finance also stated that they were concerned about the gap between rates on market and preferential mortgages that had developed against the backdrop of an increase in the Central Bank’s key rate. Deputy Head of the Ministry of Finance Aleksey Moiseev called the difference colossal and noted that “we need to squeeze it all in somehow.”

— The first sign was an increase in the down payment from 15% to 20% in September 2023. This event became a trigger for a record issuance of preferential mortgages in September and a decrease in the volume of transactions by October. If the trend towards reducing the budget deficit (which has been observed since August 2023) continues, then we should not expect any drastic decisions on this issue, at least until the beginning of spring 2024. Perhaps the size of the down payment will be changed again to 25-30% in order to remove investment transactions from the market, and leave only those who really need improved living conditions, says Arkady Astrakhan, general director of the specialized developer “Regional Construction Administration”.

Compromise solution

The concerns of financiers are related to the fact that preferential mortgages place a burden on the federal budget. This leads to increased costs and limits the influence of the Bank of Russia’s monetary policy on the mortgage lending market. Experts consider the proposal to differentiate rates in such conditions to be a good compromise solution. Its implementation will allow maintaining the state support program and at the same time reducing the burden on the budget, as well as avoiding market overheating.

— That is, raise rates on preferential mortgages in developed regions with active construction and leave them at the same level in depressed regions. This seems reasonable. If in some depressed regions with low construction volumes and small volumes of mortgage issuance, preferential rates are left at the same level, this will not put much pressure on the budget, – explains Oleg Repchenko, head of the Analytical Center “Real Estate Market Indicators IRN.RU”.

— Citizens’ incomes, including maternity capital, which is used as a down payment, are often not comparable in different regions. In addition, differentiated rates will make it possible not only to extend the preferential lending program, but also to make it truly targeted,” notes Vladimir Prokhorov, a member of the General Council of the all-Russian public organization “Business Russia”.

Develop a methodology

Commenting on the initiative, market experts also draw attention to the fact that during its implementation a number of methodological problems will have to be solved.

— Say, the rate will change depending on the region where the apartment was purchased, the region where the loan was received, or the region of origin of the borrower? In each of the three options we will get a completely different effect on the real estate market. Most likely, any tool for differentiating subsidized rates by region will not be ideal due to the fact that approximately 50% of transactions occur in only the 10 largest regions (and about a quarter to a third in the Moscow and St. Petersburg agglomeration), – says Oleg Repchenko.

— It is worth considering that in different regions of the Russian Federation not only the level of income of the population differs, but also the average cost of apartments. The size of the preferential rate should be calculated based on a comparison of these two parameters,” points out Ruslan Syrtsov, managing director of Metrium.

Impact on the market

Thus, according to the logic of the regulator, mortgages in regions with higher incomes will definitely be more expensive. How much could preferential mortgage rates ultimately increase in cities that account for the bulk of demand?

— Rates for current mortgage programs will most likely not be revised. It is more likely that the authorities are already exploring possible options for new programs in 2024. Most likely, rates will be higher than now if the key rate remains high by mid-2024. In this case, a subsidized mortgage can be issued at 10-12% per annum, — says Ruslan Syrtsov.

If market rates next year remain at 16-17% per annum, then they will need to be subsidized to at least 12% per annum for mortgages to be minimally attractive at all. In smaller cities (with a population of up to 1 million people), the authorities may keep rates at 10%, the analyst continues.

According to Dmitry Golev, commercial director of Optima Development, taking into account the current cost of market loans, the program should be implemented in all regions, but in some, including Moscow, the Moscow region and St. Petersburg, the preferential rate should be increased to 10-12%.