Patients told “Emirates Today” that they can rely on themselves to differentiate between infection with corona and the common cold, by comparing the symptoms of each, despite the great similarity between them.

On the other hand, doctors confirmed that there are slight differences between the symptoms of “Covid-19” infection and the traditional cold (cold, sneezing, feeling weak in the body, sore throat and dry cough), but the symptoms overlap to such an extent that it is difficult to determine the nature of the infection, noting that a smear The BCR is the decisive factor in this matter.

And they stressed the need to take specific preventive measures from the health authorities in the country, including home isolation and conducting a nose swab as soon as any of the previous symptoms appear, to ensure that the infection is not transmitted to others.

Consultant Chest Diseases at the Emirates Medical Association, Dr. Bassam Mahboub, confirmed,

The necessity of conducting the examination as soon as the symptoms are felt, to determine the type of injury, and then the mechanism of dealing with it in a health and community manner, in order to ensure the safety of the patient himself and the safety of his family and social surroundings.

A family medicine specialist at Fakeeh University Hospital, Dr. Adel Saeed Sajwani, said, “The patient cannot differentiate between symptoms of corona and colds, as they are all respiratory symptoms, as the majority of corona patients suffer from colds, sneezing, weakness in the body, pain in the joints and headache, and rarely. What happens is the loss of the senses of smell and taste, compared to the delta mutator,” stressing the need to conduct the examination as soon as any or any symptoms appear.

Sajwani pointed out that “the intensification of vaccines prevents severe infections, which was confirmed by specialized scientific studies conducted on a global scale,” noting the importance of the vaccine in protecting society from infection.

And he called not to complain about the preventive measures adopted by health authorities to combat the epidemic.

He stated that “the escape of new mutants from vaccines is normal and is not new in medicine, so it is necessary to update them, but T cells remain ready to protect against severe infection.”

And the family medicine and occupational health consultant, Dr. Mansour Anwar, confirmed the similarity of symptoms between colds and corona, “However, body pain, weakness and headache suggest the scale of infection, and with this, the test is the natural end of symptoms.”

He stated that there are several families of viruses, including the “Adino” family, which causes colds with its mild symptoms, and the influenza family, in addition to the Corona virus family with its dialogue, so it is advised that if a person develops a set of symptoms, he resort to conducting an examination and determining the type of infection.



