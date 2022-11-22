After adding more than 30 charges without being able to stop a shot, the American goalkeeper put on the gloves of magnetism, and once again, he was the hero of the Tricolor.

Here are the best memes of Ochoa’s save.

The fifth world cup of the best Mexican goalkeeper of all time, Don Guillermo Ochoa 👏🦅🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/JmgOG3ANJY — 🦅🏆 The FAN 🏆🦅⚽ ™ (@El_Hincha12) November 15, 2022

Another World Cup, same Ochoa pic.twitter.com/Yu9SrJ0IDh — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 22, 2022

When you go past Mexico’s defense and then find Ochoa pic.twitter.com/E3UKzfWpQW — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 22, 2022

Guillermo Ochoa hero of Mexico, remove the angel of independence and put Memo Ochoa. #Mexican team pic.twitter.com/H63Ph7UNmY – Mr. Sincere (@Patan_Principe) November 22, 2022

Guillermo Ochoa is scary pic.twitter.com/txP4Hr7kLc — Ceo Da Acarajé 🇱🇺 (@CeoAcaraje) November 22, 2022

me, with guillermo ochoa pic.twitter.com/XsMkk32XkV — Wakandian friend (@tecn0tronica) November 22, 2022

SIMPLY EIGHT 😍🔥 Guillermo Ochoa has given us a beautiful stamp in every World Cup he has played 😎 The best goalie in TRI history? 🇲🇽#TeGivesMoreEmotions #LaRadioDelMundial #MEX #OCHOA pic.twitter.com/9pKjZK9oKf – The Eighth Sports (@laoctavasports) November 22, 2022

Graphic description of Guillermo Ochoa pic.twitter.com/91Q8z8yWpV – Cruzito Castro (@Cruz_Castro2102) November 22, 2022

There for the other one, Robert! 😮‍💨🤝#MEX dominoes to #POL and added his first point in #Qatar2022 by the hand of a @yosoy8a MONUMENTAL… as always. 🧱🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/xeJH1eCqmg – TNT Sports Mexico (@tntsportsmex) November 22, 2022

But if Guillermo Ochoa is a tremendous lump… pic.twitter.com/MMMkV29CJ7 —NaCo™ (@NacoVulgar) November 22, 2022