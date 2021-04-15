ofPatrick Huljina shut down

Second EU country completely stops corona vaccinations with Astrazeneca. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) recommends Astrazeneca vaccinations in Germany only for people over 60 years of age.

After Denmark, Norway is now permanently dispensing with Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine (see update from April 15, 4.15 p.m.)

In Germany, the Stiko is sticking to its recommendation that Astrazeneca only be used for people over 60 in the fight against the coronavirus *.

On Wednesday (April 7th) the EMA unreservedly recommended the use of the corona vaccine from Astrazeneca *.

Here you will find further developments on the topic Corona in Germany.

Update from April 15, 4:14 p.m.: Norway stops vaccinations with Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine. Four people had died in Norway after being vaccinated. The country then imposed a stop on Astrazeneca to investigate the incidents. Geir Bukholm, director of infection control at the National Institute of Public Health, announced on Thursday that the vaccine should be removed from the vaccination program. Bukholm points out that it was not a simple recommendation, according to the notice from the health authority Folkehelseinstitutt FHI.

Denmark completely renounces the Astrazeneca vaccine

Update from April 14th, 2:20 p.m.: The EU country Denmark is now permanently renouncing the use of the corona vaccine from Astrazeneca. The vaccination campaign would continue without the preparation of the British-Swedish company, the director of the Danish health administration, Søren Brostrøm, announced on Wednesday at a press conference in Copenhagen. There are “real and serious indications” of serious side effects, according to the head of the health authority.

Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Kretschmann was vaccinated with Astrazeneca

Update from April 10, 4:53 p.m .: Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann became the first German head of government to be vaccinated against the corona virus three weeks ago. He received the vaccine from Astrazeneca. However, the vaccination did not leave the 72-year-old without a trace. On the sidelines of the Southwest Greens’ party conference on Saturday, he reported side effects. “I had to work from home for one day,” says Kretschmann. He suffered from aching limbs and felt limp. “But it is worth the protection that you get from it,” said the Prime Minister.

Fatigue, headache and pain at the injection site are common side effects of the vaccination. According to vaccination experts, such side effects are common.

Astrazeneca vaccination: number of thrombosis cases continues to rise – 42 suspected cases known in Germany

Update from April 9th, 8:41 pm: So far, 42 suspected cases of sinus vein thrombosis after vaccination with the corona vaccine from Astrazeneca are known in Germany. The Paul Ehrlich Institute reported on Friday evening. The 42 cases of the special form of very rare cerebral vein thrombosis had been reported by April 2, in 23 cases thrombocytopenia (lack of blood platelets) had also been registered.

With the exception of seven cases, women between the ages of 20 and 63 were affected. However, according to the Robert Koch Institute, women were vaccinated with the product more often than men. The men were 24 to 58 years old. Eight victims died, five women and three men, as the institute responsible for vaccine safety in Langen reported. For women between 20 and 59 years, significantly more cases were observed than was expected. In Germany, the vaccine is now generally only used for people aged 60 and over.

Seven cases of sinus vein thrombosis were reported after vaccination with the Biontech vaccine, three women aged 34 to 81 years and four men aged 81 to 86 years were affected. In no case thrombocytopenia was reported. However, taking into account the inoculated doses, the number of reported cases is not increased compared to the usually expected number of these thromboses.

By April 2, a total of around 14.38 million vaccinations had been carried out in Germany. 407 deaths were reported to the institute “at different intervals from vaccination” in people between the ages of 24 and 102 years. The interval was between less than an hour and 40 days. The overwhelming majority had multiple previous illnesses, which were presumably the cause of death. Further information was requested in individual suspected cases.

Astrazeneca vaccinations: EMA is now also examining connection with Clarkson syndrome

Update from April 9, 4:21 p.m .: The EU Medicines Agency (EMA) is investigating a possible link between the Astrazeneca vaccine and capillary leak syndrome. It is about five cases of the vascular disease also known as Clarkson syndrome. In this disease, which occurs only very rarely, the permeability of the capillary vessels is too high, so that plasma escapes and edema and a drop in blood pressure occur.

It was only on Wednesday (April 7) that the EU authorities dealt with a possible connection between the Astrazeneca vaccination and dozen, sometimes fatal, cases of thrombosis. She concluded that the benefit of the vaccination outweighed the risk and only recommended that blood clots be listed as a “very rare side effect” of the vaccine in the future. In Germany, the use of the Astrazeneca vaccine has been restricted to people aged 60 and over.

Astrazeneca: Minister of Economic Affairs Altmaier vaccinated with corona vaccine

Update from April 9, 10:32 a.m .: Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) has been vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Astrazeneca vaccine. The 62-year-old received his first dose in Berlin on Friday, his ministry said. Altmaier said that he received the vaccination “regularly”.

“Vaccination is the crucial step in overcoming this pandemic,” continued the minister. He appealed to the citizens of the country to use this opportunity as well.

Astrazeneca vaccination in Germany: Streeck surprised at new Stiko recommendation

First report from April 8, 2021:

Amsterdam – “The benefits of the active ingredient in combating Covid-19 are significantly higher than the risks,” said Emer Cooke, Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), at a press conference on Wednesday in Amsterdam. EMA experts found a link between Astrazeneca vaccinations and blood clots when there were very low levels of platelets at the same time. However, this occurs very rarely. Therefore, the authority decided to continue to recommend the Astrazeneca vaccine without reservation.

Astrazeneca: Stiko remains with the recommendation for people over 60 – Germany has alternatives

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) is sticking to its recommendation that the Astrazeneca vaccine in Germany only be used in people over 60 years of age, despite the positive opinion from the EMA. The chairman Thomas Mertens announced on Thursday in ZDF– “Morning Magazine” with.

If you look at the whole of Europe, the EMA is certainly right with its positive assessment of the Astrazeneca vaccination, emphasized Mertens im RBB-Inforadio: “Because there are many countries in Europe that are almost completely dependent on Astrazeneca for their vaccination campaign.” In Germany it is different, other preparations are also available. “We have the option of postponing vaccines to different age groups, thereby reducing or even eliminating the risk of serious side effects,” said Mertens.

Stiko sticks to its recommendation to use Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine for people over 60. (Symbol image) © Matthias Bein / dpa

“We are sticking to the fact that we follow the recommendations of the Standing Vaccination Commission,” said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Thursday in WDR5– “Morning echo”. He agreed with Merten’s argument that alternative corona vaccines * were available in Germany and could therefore stick to the recommendation out of caution. “If we only had Astrazeneca as a vaccine and no alternative for the under 60-year-olds, then one would possibly come to a different conclusion when considering – what is the recommendation,” said Spahn.

Astrazeneca: Stiko recommends a second vaccination with another corona vaccine

The reactions to the EMA assessment of the Astrazeneca vaccine have so far been different in European countries. Italy and Spain changed their vaccination guidelines and recommend Astrazeneca’s preparation, like Germany, only for people over 60 years of age. In Austria, however, the national vaccination committee was in favor of following the EMA recommendation and continuing to recommend the Astrazeneca vaccine without reservation.

Younger people who have already received a first vaccination with the Astrazeneca vaccine, the Stiko, which is based at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, recommends a second vaccination with another corona vaccine, from Biontech * or Moderna * . “Many believe that then two vaccines will work in competition in the body,” explained Mertens, “but that is not the case.” Rather, the actual vaccine quickly disappeared from the body. “What remains is the immune response,” said the Stiko chairman in ZDF– “Morning Magazine”. In a conversation with the Rheinische Post Mertens put forward the thesis that a second vaccination with another corona vaccine * could even lead to a better protective effect.

Astrazeneca second vaccination: Streeck surprised at Stiko recommendation

The virologist Hendrik Streeck was surprised at the Stiko recommendation to offer Astrazeneca first vaccinated people a second vaccination with another vaccine. “The clinical studies have not yet started. I think it is necessary to stick to the rules and wait to see if the studies are successful, ”said Streeck Fulda newspaper. However, he considers the decision not to vaccinate the Astrazeneca vaccine to under 60-year-olds to be “understandable” – even if the vaccine itself is good and safe.

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach is also convinced of the effectiveness of the Astrazeneca vaccine. “Of course I also took him,” he wrote on Twitter and posted a picture showing his corona vaccination in the Leverkusen vaccination center with the Astrazeneca vaccine *. About the Astrazeneca dilemma also reports ruhr24.de * (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de and ruhr24.de are offered by IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © MARCO BERTORELLO / afp