Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to one of Planned Parenthood's abortion clinics, last Thursday (14), outlines the new political paradigm of the Democratic Party months before the elections in the United States. It was the first time that a president or vice president visited a facility that kills babies in the womb.

For Harris, abortion is a “very serious health crisis”. “And the crisis is affecting many people in our country, many of whom, frankly, are suffering in silence,” said the vice president at the St. Paul, Minnesota facility.

The clinic visited is one of the most frequented by women in the region due to restrictions in neighboring states that have banned this procedure with policies that Harris says are “immoral”.

“How dare these elected leaders believe they are in the best position to tell women what they need?” asked the vice president. According to Harris, the United States must “be a nation that trusts women.”

Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood North Central States, said she was “proud to be the provider of abortion services” and described the vice president’s visit as a “historic moment.”

According to the clinic director, the number of women coming from outside the state has doubled. “Everyone should have the right to access health care,” Traxler emphasized.

The Abortion Tour

The murder of babies in the womb occupies a central position in the US electoral debate. While Donald Trump proposes a partial ban, Joe Biden defends legalization at the federal level and his vice president promotes Planned Parenthood abortion centers.

The current American president has announced that, if re-elected, he will legislate to make abortion a right throughout the country, despite the Supreme Court decision that, in June 2022, annulled the Roe v. Wade case. Wade, responsible for, for decades, providing legal protection to the practice in the United States.

On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Harris accused the Supreme Court of taking away women's “fundamental constitutional right” to decide about their own bodies, however, assured that the Biden administration would fight to defend and promote a law that protects it.

“How can you be free if a woman cannot decide, if a doctor cannot care for his patient and if a person cannot direct the course of his own life?” asked the vice president.

This year, the celebration took place in Wisconsin, Harris' first stop on what is expected to be a federal abortion-focused tour consisting of more than 50 events in 16 states attended by lawmakers, attorneys general, activists and doctors.

Cathy Blaeser, co-executive director of the anti-abortion group “Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life,” said “the vice president’s visit demonstrates the (President Biden’s) administration’s complete devotion to extreme pro-abortion policies.”

The murder of babies in the womb was also highlighted in the American president's television announcement, which featured Austin Dennard, an obstetrician and gynecologist from Texas who had to leave her state so she could have an abortion when she learned that her baby had anencephaly.

“In Texas, you are forced to carry this type of pregnancy, and that's because Donald Trump overturned Roe v. Wade. Wade,” accuses Dennard.

Despite the very low probability that Democrats can restore the rights established in Roe v. Wade, due to the current composition of the Supreme Court and Republican control of the House, the issue of abortion has been successful in campaigns at the federal level.

One hand washes the other

It's no coincidence that Harris chose a Planned Parenthood clinic to kick off the Democrats' political campaign. It is public knowledge that the party received a lot of help from the organization to win elections in recent years, just as the Democrats were those who allocated the most money to the organization during Joe Biden's presidency. However, on its website, Planned Parenthood describes itself as “a nonprofit, nonpartisan group.”

“Planned Parenthood was founded more than 100 years ago based on the revolutionary idea that women have the right to access the information and care they need to live strong, healthy lives. Today, Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF) fights to protect this right – often in the face of extremist politicians who try to take it away,” the foundation describes on its website.

The abortion organization not only works in the United States, but also with other foundations around the world “to promote access to sexual health care and defend reproductive rights”.

In addition to receiving money from the American government through “programs”, it also receives “donations” from George Soros’ Open Society, Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Gates Foundation, among others.

A recent report released by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) revealed that between 2019 and 2021, nearly $2 billion in taxpayer funds went toward financing abortions.

According to the study, Planned Parenthood and its affiliates earned $1.78 billion: “Planned Parenthood Federation of America members received about $148 million in HHS grants or cooperative agreements and $1.54 billion in Medicare, Medicaid and CHIP payments. Planned Parenthood members also received 44 Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling approximately $89 million.”

According to the GAO, “this report describes federal funding for health centers, Planned Parenthood affiliates, four national organizations (…) it also describes funding received and spent by these organizations from 2019 to 2021.” To this end, data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Agency for International Development (USAID) Payment Management System, and the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration's Uniform Data System were analyzed. HHS.

The release of the report alarmed congressional Republicans, who noted that Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans were designed to help small businesses with fewer than 500 employees — and alleged that Planned Parenthood “illegally” applied for the financial assistance.

“It is appalling that large abortion providers continue to receive billions of dollars in federal taxpayer funding,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Rep. Chris Smith, Republican from New Jersey, also reported that “Planned Parenthood received $1.78 billion (…) as the nation battled the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Federal taxpayer dollars should not be funneled to large abortion companies like Planned Parenthood, which has killed more than 9.3 million unborn children since 1970, including 1.11 million between 2019 and 2021,” said the Republican congressman .

The congressmen's statements reflect the opinion of the majority of Americans. A Marist Poll survey revealed that about 60% of citizens reject and oppose the use of tax dollars to finance abortion.

Considered the most pro-abortion president in the history of the United States, according to Connor Semelsberger, director of federal affairs for life and human dignity at the Family Research Council, Biden allocated almost 20 times more public resources to the abortion industry than former Democratic President Barack Obama, considering the same period of presidencies.

Nearly $500 billion in federal funds have been allocated to the abortion industry through legislation and executive orders, in some cases bypassing long-standing restrictions that prevented taxpayer money from being used. to pay directly for abortions.

This financial assistance is reflected in the political campaign carried out by the organization for the election under the “Biden-Harris” formula. In addition to explicitly suggesting on its website who to vote for, it also classified Joe Biden as “the right choice for president”, Kamala Harris as “a heroine for reproductive rights”, Donald Trump as “a nightmare of a presidency” and Mike Pence as a “dangerous extremist”.

Between 2019 and 2020, Planned Parenthood spent more than $45 million electing candidates who supported reproductive rights. “Who we elect will determine our access to birth control, cancer screenings, sex education, access to abortion and so much more,” Kelley Robinson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, said in a statement.

“That’s why Planned Parenthood Vote will use every tool at our disposal to elect reproductive rights advocates on every ballot,” he added. “We know this is a fight we can win.”

In turn, the organization spent a record $50 million on the 2022 midterm elections, which elected representatives and senators, breaking the previous spending record in 2020.