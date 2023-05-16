The Turkish opposition came close, but now only a miracle can lead them to presidential victory in the second round. Recep Erdogan, the man who has ruled Turkey for virtually the entire 21st century, will likely remain in office for another five years.

Last Sunday, more than fifty-five million Turkish citizens voted in the presidential elections, an electoral turnout of almost 87%, a rate similar to that of the last Turkish election. Of those present, 49.5% of them voted for Recep Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey since 2003, either as prime minister or president, a period marked by Turkey’s democratic deterioration.

About 250,000 more votes and Erdogan was elected in the first round. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leading a broad front uniting twenty-four parties, including three of the top five in parliament, won 44.8% of the vote. In Turkey, most of the vote in the main urban areas, such as Istanbul and Ankara, went to the opposition candidate, as well as the vote in the southeast of the country, a region with a greater concentration of Kurds, a minority often chosen as a “national enemy” by Erdogan.

Dispute conditions and third force

The current incumbent had an advantage in rural areas and the Turkish diaspora in Europe, while Turks on the American continent mostly voted for the opposition candidate, including Turks in Brazil. Polls indicated an advantage for the opposition candidate and, even with a somewhat unlikely first-round victory, he was expected to at least take first place. Considering the polls and the fact that Erdogan centralizes so much power, it’s a result that may strike some readers as odd.

About 90% of the media is controlled by the state or Erdogan’s allies. Thousands of journalists, jurists and military personnel critical of the government are imprisoned. The campaign has received funding from governments that are not at all transparent or concerned about human rights, such as the family dictatorship in Azerbaijan.

At the very least, there wasn’t a fight on equal terms. Any solid allegation of fraud, however, will certainly be met with popular outcry, and there has been no such allegation to date.

Can the opposition still dream of a victory? Dreaming costs nothing, but it will be very difficult, not just because of the tight margin of votes, but because of third place. Independent Sinan Ogan took more than 5% of the vote. He was a member of the Nationalist Movement Party, known by the acronym MHP, but left because of even more extreme positions. The MHP is a key ally of Erdogan in parliament, giving the Turkish president a majority.

Ogan criticizes Erdogan’s refugee policy, speaking of an alleged “Arab danger” to the Turkish population, due to the millions of Syrians living in the country because of the war in neighboring Turkey. He also has a tirade against Kurds. Such a speech affects both candidates going to the second round, since Erdogan, even using Kurds as a national scarecrow, has Kurdish deputies in his electoral coalition. Speech primarily affects Kilicdaroglu, however.

The opposition leader needs the support of the biggest Kurdish party to stand a chance, the HDP. It is possible that Sinan Ogan will negotiate some official support for the candidates in the second round, but even if he remains silent, his voter will never vote for Kilicdaroglu, which includes leftist parties in its coalition, in addition to the largest Kurdish party. This nationalist and anti-immigrant voter may even “hold his nose” when voting for Erdogan, but he will certainly prefer the current president.

Miracle

The election results close Muharrem Ince, who withdrew his candidacy just days before the election. His face still appeared on the ballots and he received 0.4% of the votes, and another 1.8% of votes were blank or null. The opposition’s only hope of shaving around two-and-a-half million votes is that millions who did not vote in the first round turn out and that Sinan Ogan voters do not flock to Erdogan en masse. Two very unlikely things.

We need to go back to 1987 to find a popular Turkish election in which more than 90% of the electorate turned out. And even if the opposition achieves this miracle in the presidential race, it will not have an easy time in parliament. Of the 600 seats in the Grand National Assembly, Erdogan’s AKP is expected to take 267 of them. Even losing more than twenty seats, it will still be the strongest force in the house and, together with the fifty seats of its MHP allies, it will have a majority in the house. The Kilicdaroglu CHP was second with 169 seats.

Once Erdogan’s victory is confirmed, he will be able to finish, at least, twenty-five years at the head of his country. His next government will be marked by the intensification of his expansive and aggressive foreign policy in his regional surroundings. And, mainly, for the difficult task of renewing the Turkish economy, pulling the country out of the crisis, inflation and devaluation of the Turkish lira. At least Erdogan will have to sort out an economy he messed up, suffering the consequences of his own mistakes.