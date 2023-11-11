Team 5 It is one of the best-known cumbia groups in the world. Peru and TODAY surprised from Spain to thousands of Peruvians and foreigners from different parts of the world by announcing their ‘Europe Tour 2024’. Through Instagram, Christian Yaipén and 2 other members appeared in a short video announcing that they will give concerts in different countries in Europe.

In which European countries will Group 5 perform?

“Hello, friends, we are in Madrid, Spain, we are preparing our Europe tour 2024. So all our followers get ready because in 2024 we dance with Team 5 ‘Europe Tour 2024’“, the members of the group can be heard saying; however, for the moment They have not yet detailed which countries they will include.

When will the Group 5 ‘Tour Europe 2024’ concert be?

Team 5 He was quite brief when announcing his new tour, so the only thing that is known is that it will take place in 2024; however, The exact day and month in which the tour will begin is unknown.

Users ask that Grupo 5 have a concert in Belgium and Mexico

Netizens are already eagerly waiting for the group of their loves to begin their tour, therefore, in comments they ask that Team 5 include not only European countries, but Mexico, Belgium, Greece, Geneva, Germany and others host Peruvian singers.

