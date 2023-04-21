“Today we are reducing headcount by 15 percent… and beginning the process of shutting down Buzzfeed News, the news site separate from the main entertainment site Buzzfeed.com,” Peretti wrote in a note to employees.

“While layoffs are taking place in nearly all of its divisions, we have determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as an independent organization,” he added.“.

It represents 15% of the 1,200-person workforce out of 8,000 on Buzzfeed.

Peretti said the HuffPost and parent BuzzFeed have indicated that they will open a number of positions for Buzzfeed News members.

BuzzFeed shares lost more than 20% of its value Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange after the announcement.