In this context, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani, issued a number of directives and instructions to security leaders against the backdrop of the recent series of attacks by the terrorist organization ISIS in Diyala, Kirkuk and other areas.

The media office of the Prime Minister revealed that Al-Sudani chaired a high-level security meeting that included the Army Chief of Staff, the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, and a number of senior security and military leaders from various types of security forces.

According to a statement, the meeting was devoted to “discussing the recent security developments in the provinces of Kirkuk and Diyala, which witnessed two terrorist attacks that led to the death and injury of a number of employees of the security services and civilians.”

The new features of the fight against “ISIS”

The statement stressed that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces stressed that “what happened will not pass without the perpetrators receiving retribution,” directing “the military commanders to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the plans drawn up, to change the military tactics used in areas witnessing activities of terrorist remnants, and to adopt inappropriate methods.” Traditional confrontation, in a way that weakens the capabilities of the terrorist elements of Daesh, and limits their movement.

Al-Sudani directed “all commanders and commanders to be present in the field in the areas of operations, to be close to the officers and their affiliates, to work to raise their military morale, and to stand directly on the plans and their field implementation.”

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also directed “the necessity of high coordination between the intelligence agencies, high preparedness, and carrying out qualitative and proactive operations against the enemy wherever it is.”

Observers and experts in the affairs of terrorist groups believe that ISIS is seeking to return with force in the provinces of Iraq in which it was previously active during its control of large areas of the country between 2014 and 2017, and that what is required to remedy this imminent danger and prevent a return to square one in the fight against terrorism, is to intensify and review plans. Security and expanding the area of ​​pre-emptive intelligence and military operations against the hideouts of the organization and its sleeper cells in the areas where these remnants are present, from Diyala in the east, through Salah al-Din and Kirkuk, to Nineveh and Anbar in the west, and across the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Experts considered that the proper implementation of the new recommendations of the Iraqi government is sufficient to curb the factors motivating the re-organization of the terrorist organization to catch its breath and to start escalating its criminal operations against Iraqi civilians and military personnel.

Factors for the return of ISIS in Iraq

The director of the Center for Political Thinking in Baghdad, Dr. Ihsan Al-Shammari, explained in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that “there are, of course, complex and concerted circumstances and factors that enabled ISIS to return and escalate its terrorist operations in Iraq again, most notably its exploitation of political differences and crises in the country, especially the latter.” That lasted for more than a year, until a new government was formed after the October elections of last year, which caused a great void and imbalance that rocked the state and its institutions as a whole.

Al-Shammari added, “There are also differences and outstanding files between Baghdad and Erbil, and the lack of coordination between them, which allowed ISIS to exploit this, especially in the provinces, some of whose areas constitute lines of contact between the Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga, such as Kirkuk, Diyala, Salah al-Din and Nineveh.”

Among the other reasons mentioned by Al-Shammari: