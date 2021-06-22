It is not uncommon to cry with an anime, many times its stories are so engaging or its characters are so dear to us that we get to suffer with the events that happen on television. Anime like Naruto, Dragon ball Y FullMetal Alchemist have had their special moments that have brought us tears, how to forget Nina tucker and the meeting of Goku with his grandfather.

Although those animes made past generations cry, the Japanese app, Simeji, became interested in anime that make young people cry today. For this reason, he launched a survey of Japanese children and adolescents between 10 and 19 years of age to find out which anime made them cry and here we have the top 10 of what came out of that survey.

10.- Your Lie in April

Since you know the premise of this anime, you realize why it has the potential to make the tear ducts work. The story of ‘Your Lie in April ‘ still life of Kosei arima, a young prodigy at the piano who loses the ability to hear him after the death of his mother. Losing your mother and also your skill in what you love the most? No wonder he’s here.

9.- Tokyo Magnitude 8.0, an anime about an earthquake

As you may have guessed from the name, this 11-episode anime follows two brothers and a single mother who meet after a powerful earthquake hits Japan. The three of them work together to get home and traverse a ruined Tokyo.

8.- Violet Evergarden

This 13-episode anime is about a Auto Memory Doll, a person who helps others to write when they cannot or cannot express their feelings, called Violet Evergarden. The series follows her as she tries to give meaning to the words’I love you‘the last sentence his caregiver told him.

7.- Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World

This anime follows Subaru Natsuki who is a boy who is transported to a fantasy world and discovers that he has the power to go back in time every time he dies. Natsuki he begins to use this power to help his friends regardless of the immense pain he suffers with each death.

6.- AnoHana, an anime about friendships from the past

AnoHana shows us the story of a young man to whom the ghost of a friend who died in her childhood appears. Both work together to fulfill the pending issue that did not let their friend rest in peace and for that, they revive friendships from the past.

5.-Crayon Shin-Chan, the surprise anime on the list

Honestly the fact that Shin Chan being here we were very surprised, because the anime is about the misadventures and antics of the little boy Shin and the problems he causes for his parents and neighbors. It’s more of a comedy series, but for some reason it made young Japanese people cry.

4.- My Hero Academia

This is one of the most popular anime today and its story follows Deku on his mission to become a hero. Perhaps the messages of what it means to be a hero and the perseverance of Deku they were the ones who put My hero on this list.

3.- Your Name

This anime is another that has enjoyed a lot of popularity, even a live action adaptation is already being worked on. ‘Your Name‘tells the story of two students, one from the city and the other from a small town, who inexplicably begin to change bodies. If you have not seen it, we recommend it and you will see that you have enough reasons to be here.

2.- A Silent Voice

A boy who attempted suicide decides not to do so and instead makes peace with one of his classmates whom he treated horribly during his school years. The anime has several emotional moments and touching on topics such as suicide and the death of a loved one makes it an anime for a guaranteed cry.

1.- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

We finally reached the number one anime that draws tears from young Japanese people. Even if Kimetsu could be considered more as an adventure anime, the Japanese guys mentioned that it made them cry because of the relationship between Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, which they described as a ‘beautiful bond between brothers‘

What did you think of these elections? For us there were some surprises and although we expected to see some different ones, we must take into account that they are different generations and we react to different impulses. Let’s see when they do the survey for those of our age.

For more news about anime, you can read:

Fountain.



