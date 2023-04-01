The new embassy in Port Vila is the fifth the United States has opened or announced it will build in the region over the past three years.

In the context, the US State Department said, “In line with the US strategy in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, a permanent diplomatic presence in Vanuatu will allow the US government to deepen relations with officials and the community in Vanuatu.”

“The establishment of the US Embassy in Port Vila would facilitate areas for potential bilateral cooperation and development assistance, including efforts to address the climate crisis,” she added.

In addition to Vanuatu, the Biden administration has opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands, and has announced plans to open embassies in the Maldives, Kiribati, and Tonga. The administration has also moved to strengthen existing close ties with other Pacific nations.