In order to counter weak immunity and reduce inflammation, experts and medical studies suggest a group of foods that should be abandoned or reduced:

Sugar

According to a study conducted by Harvard University, consuming large amounts of sugar can raise blood pressure and increase chronic inflammation, which is considered a cause of a range of diseases.

the salt

A study published in the “Journal of Pediatrics” indicates that excessive salt addition to the foods we eat affects the immune system, which may lead to inflammation in the tissues.

Also, people with high blood pressure or heart problems have an increased inflammatory response when they have too much salt.

Specialists and experts recommend that our daily salt consumption not exceed one teaspoon, according to NDTV.

Red meat

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition and Health indicates that eating red meat causes heart problems, increases cholesterol, and leads to many chronic diseases, all of which are associated with inflammation.

alcoholic beverages

A study published in the International Journal of Gastroenterology confirmed that alcoholic beverages cause inflammation in the intestines and weaken the body’s ability to resist alcohol, which may lead to more serious diseases.

processed foods

Processed foods such as biscuits, chocolate and pizza contain unsaturated fats that increase the level of cholesterol in the body, which affects many organs including the heart, and increases the chances of infection.