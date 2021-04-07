The enormous computing power of today’s processors and computing components comes with an associated problem: the very high temperatures that they raise. And the more they reheat, the worse they perform. For this reason, thermal solutions are a challenge that, in various ways, companies have to solve. Now Microsoft copied a technique that comes from cryptocurrency mining: immerse your servers in boiling liquid.

As explained by the company itself on its official website, in recent years they have experienced what is called “Biphasic liquid immersion cooling.”

This technology allows devices to be cooled much more efficiently than by air (the famous “Cooler fan”, fans), since through liquid heat transfer is “orders of magnitude more efficient than air,” as explained by the company.

“Unlike water, the liquid inside the sofa-shaped tank is harmless to electronic equipment. and is designed to boil at 50 degrees32 degrees below the boiling point of water ”, explain its engineers.

“The boiling effect, which is generated by the work done by the servers, removes heat from running computer processors. Low-temperature boiling allows servers to run continuously at full power without risk of overheating failure, ”they continue.

The image is curious: the components appear to be frying.

The boiling liquid removes the heat generated by computer servers in a Microsoft data center. Photo Gene Twedt for Microsoft.

“Inside the tank, the vapor rising from the boiling fluid comes into contact with a cooled condenser on the tank top, which causes the vapor to turn to liquid and to ‘rain’ again on submerged servers, creating a closed-loop cooling system, ”explained John Roach, a specialist who writes about Microsoft research and innovation and posts on the company’s official site.

“We are the first cloud provider to run two-phase immersion cooling in a production environment,” said Husam Alissa, lead hardware engineer on the Microsoft team for advanced data center development in Redmond, Washington.

Ioannis Manousakis, Azure Principal Software Engineer (left), and Husam Alissa, Microsoft Engineers. Photo Gene Twedt for Microsoft.

“The demand for faster computer processors for high-performance applications how artificial intelligence has acceleratedAlissa pointed out. Which updates the cooldown challenge.

“To meet the need for performance, the computing industry has turned to chip architectures that can handle more electrical power. Central processing units, or CPUs, have increased from 150 watts to over 300 watts per chip, for instance. Graphics processing units, or GPUs, have grown to more than 700 watts per chip ”, they explain from Microsoft.

This results in, of course, very high temperatures. “The more electrical energy that is pumped through these processors, the hotter the chips get. The heat rise has increased cooling requirements to prevent the chips from malfunctioning, “they explain.

A lesson learned from cryptocurrency mining

Ioannis Manousakis, Principal Software Engineer at Azure, removes a blade server from an immersion cooling tank. Photo Gene Twedt for Microsoft.

“Air cooling is not enough,” said Christian Belady, engineer and vice president of Microsoft’s Advanced Data Center Development group in Redmond. “That is what drives us to immersion cooling, where we can boil directly from the surfaces of the chip. “

Liquid cooling is a proven technology, Belady noted. Most cars on the road today depend on it for prevent engines from overheating.

Several technology companies, including Microsoft, are experimenting with cold plate technology, in which liquid is piped through metal plates to cool servers.

“The participants of the industry of the cryptocurrencies were pioneers in liquid immersion cooling for computer equipment, using it to cool the chips that record digital currency transactions, ”they explained.

This happens because the production of bitcoins is done through a process that consumes a lot of energy, as much as all of Argentina.

Video cards (GPUs) are used for mining, which are more efficient than CPUs for this purpose. Reuters photo

Somehow, all that processing power needs an efficient cooling system.

Microsoft said that it tries to target other projects, according to what it said in its post: “The liquid cooling one is similar to the Microsoft’s Natick Project , which is exploring the potential of subsea data centers that are rapidly deployed and can operate for years on the seabed sealed within subsea type tubes without any on-site maintenance by people ”, they explained.

Instead of a designed fluid, the subsea data center is filled with dry nitrogen air. The servers are cooled with fans and a heat exchange plumbing system that pumps seawater piped through the sealed tube, ”they continue.

A step that will surely also attract the attention of tech headlines.

SL