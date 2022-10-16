The Traffic and Patrols Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police has set up a new radar to control truck crossings without a permit, and to control expired vehicles on the Masafi – Ras Al Khaimah road, starting tomorrow morning, Monday 17/10/2022, in order to enhance road safety and security and implement the strategy of the Ministry of Interior.

The General Department of Central Operations in Ras Al Khaimah Police explained that the radar has been activated to control traffic on Masafi Road to monitor violations of trucks that use the road outside the times allowed to pass and without a permit, in addition to controlling vehicles whose license has not been renewed and whose periodic maintenance, examination and license has not been renewed. .

The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police called on all Masafi Road users to renew the license of their vehicles, to abide by the traffic and traffic laws, and the prescribed speeds on the road, noting truck drivers not to pass on Masafi Road without a license, to avoid a traffic violation, and to preserve the safety of lives and property.