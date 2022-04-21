Adapt or die. The anomaly puts humanity back on the ropes and the Outriders are their only hope. We have already played the first major expansion of this cooperative shooter, and these are our impressions with Worldslayer.

Outriders seeks once again to rise from the ashes. People Can Fly continues to fight for the soul of its players, most of whom have long since left the game parked in their libraries and shelves. The New Horizons update and its presence on Game Pass managed to restore hope to some, but it was not enough for a majority, including myself. Now, the icy winds of change are blowing thanks to the announcement of the biggest expansion yet: Worldslayer. If you’re a fan of Outriders, you have reason to be excited and you can quietly dust off your team while I preview everything to come.

Koch media invited 3DJuegos to a new presentation of Outriders: Worldslayer, where a trailer was shown with the main novelties of the expansion, some doubts that the attendees raised were resolved and finally I was able to play early (for a limited time) the first missions of this new adventure. Will the Outriders finally find redemption? In these first impressions I tell you everything you need to know about a payment expansion that expands the gaming experience in every way: story, classes, progress and the action in general, with a new campaign that picks up right where the original game left off.

A new story: the anomaly intensifies

The anomaly has evolved. It now presents a deadly new threat in the form of savage icy storms that freeze any “normal” living thing that gets in their way. The expansion makes it clear during its first minutes that the weather will once again be an enemy of humanity on the planet Enoch. However, the problems have only just begun. A new villain appears, who promises to give the Outriders a lot of war along with a new faction of enemies. Once again, the Outriders will be the spearhead of humanity and will have to go into uncharted lands.

As the presentation revealed, Worldslayer adds new locations, characters, enemies (monsters, humans and mutations), main and secondary missions, collectibles, weapons and equipment, themed aesthetic sets, abilities… It has an estimated duration of 10-15 hours before entering the new endgame.

Worldslayer adds new locations, characters, missions and equipmentThe progress system is renewed with this expansion. You will be able to continue boosting your character’s stats and abilities. The “Class” menu is divided into three sections: Class Points, Pax Points, and Ascension Points. The Pax Power (an ancient civilization) is one of the most important additions. This power confers a new subclass with a new tree of skills that boost your main class.

As for Ascension Points, you can develop up to four branches with the points you get from leveling up: Endurance, Brutality, Prowess, and Anomaly. You can distribute up to 50 points in each of the 5 sub-skills of this new progression section.

The increase in power is also accompanied by the “Tier Apocalypse”, which means new weapons and armor pieces with higher quality. They have a extra space skill and stats upgraded. Obviously, you will find the best team during the endgame. Not much has been revealed about the latter, but the presentation trailer reveals images of portals, a large stone army and a couple of enemies that look very powerful.

The question and answer session revealed some important details. The Worldslayer Expansion will not be included on the Game Pass service, as opposed to the base version of the game. This means that all players will have to checkout to access these new content. On the other hand, the crossover (saved between platforms) is not in the plans of its developers.

What is Outriders: Worldslayer like?

I was able to play the first missions of Outriders: Worldslayer for just over an hour with a leveled and equipped character, specifically a Technomancer (my main class). The introduction to the story is quick and soon I was shooting in the new locations with two press partners (classes: Pyromancer and Illusionist).

The gameplay is maintained essentially the same seen so far, but I want to point out that I felt a noticeable increase in power of the strongest enemies. I want to believe that the new challenges and the progression system are going to put me on the ropes as in the test, and not that it was the result of having a leveled character with a pre-established team.

During the test I was able to stop at a vendor to buy gear, tweak skills to my liking, and explore the menu of new skills. In summary: it looks good, although I still do not dare to say that it will really be an improvement or a before and after for Outriders.