The new Welfare Party belongs to the so-called Islamic right. It was founded in 2018 by Fatih Erbakan, the son of Necmettin Erbakan, the founder of the dissolved Welfare Party, in which the current Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a prominent leader, and Erbakan is considered his mentor..

Advanced negotiations

Binali Yildirim, Vice President of the Justice and Development Party, and Ali Ihsan Yavuz, Vice President in charge of Elections Affairs, visited Fatih Erbakan.

After the meeting, Erbakan said, “There was an exchange of ideas about the elections, and they mentioned that they want the Welfare Party within the People’s Alliance in the May 14 elections… We will make assessments and consult with our bases.”“.

While Yıldırım stated, “I hope we can walk together in this election“.

30 condition

The Turkish newspaper Al-Zaman reported that Dogan Aydal, deputy head of the new Welfare Party, said in statements that the Justice and Development Party accepted the 30 conditions presented by the party..

Among these conditions:

Run for elections with his own slogan .

Erdogan and welfare

In 1983, Necmettin Erbakan founded the Islamic Welfare Party, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined it, and he rose in his internal positions until he became head of the party’s branch in Istanbul. .

In 1983, Necmettin Erbakan founded the Islamic Welfare Party, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined it, and he rose in his internal positions until he became head of the party’s branch in Istanbul. Al-Rafah ran in the municipal and legislative elections, achieving progress, and emerged strongly in the 1994 municipal elections for winning more than 400 municipalities, including the municipalities of Ankara and Istanbul. .

Orientation to the Kurds

In conjunction with the move to include the new Welfare Party, the People’s Alliance was able to include the party of Huda Bar, a conservative Islamist Kurd, who is known as the political arm of the Kurdish Hezbollah, described as terrorist for its responsibility for kidnappings and killings in the nineties, but Huda Bar had previously supported Erdogan and his party in previous elections.

Zakaria Yabicioglu, Secretary General of the party, said: “We have decided to support the candidate of the People’s Alliance, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the 2023 presidential elections.”“.

The ruling Justice and Development Party is also working to include the Motherland Party headed by Ibrahim Chalabi, which was founded by the late Turgut Ozal, and the Democratic Left Party headed by Under Akscal..

This comes in the face of the expansion of the opposition Ummah Alliance, consisting of 6 parties, which in turn tends to receive support from other parties, including the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, which owns an electoral bloc of 6 million voters..

Smaller parties have also announced their support for opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the head of the Republican People’s Party.