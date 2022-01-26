“We have examined the issue and we will send 5,000 helmets to Ukraine,” German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said after a meeting of the Bundestag’s defense committee.

“These are materiel, not weapons. But they help, they provide support. And that’s exactly how we will continue to work in this conflict.”

“It is a very clear sign: we are on your side,” she continued, addressing the Ukrainians.

However, the move by Germany, which promised to send a field hospital at a time when, unlike other European countries, it refuses to supply arms to Ukraine, immediately drew ridicule and criticism.

“5000 helmets, it’s an absolute joke,” Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko told German newspaper Bild. “What will Germany send next for support? Pillows?”

For his part, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnik told German media, “This does not eliminate the issue of sending urgently needed weapons,” adding, “It is just a drop of water in the ocean, not even a consolation prize.”

Germany in particular received strong criticism from Ukraine for Berlin’s refusal to hand Kiev weapons, even defensive ones, unlike the United States, Britain and the Baltic states.

Asked why Germany refuses to deliver weapons to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reminded Tuesday that it is a principled position that “naturally stems from the developments of recent years and decades”, a choice linked specifically to the country’s responsibility during World War II.