This comes in light of the increase in infections and deaths from hemorrhagic fever in Iraq during the past few weeks, which raises concerns among citizens, especially since cases are recorded in various governorates and in the Kurdistan region, amid speculation that their frequency will increase during the slaughter of sacrificial animals, and because of the increasing demand for meat consumption during the Eid holiday. .

Ministry of Health recommendations

The Iraqi Ministry of Health stressed earlier the need to adhere to health and preventive measures to limit the spread of hemorrhagic fever, issuing a number of precautionary recommendations and calls for citizens as follows:

As for the “butchers”, when dealing with animals and when slaughtering, they must wear protective clothing and gloves, wash the place and clean it of animal waste well, and avoid dealing with blood.

Housewives should wash hands well before and after handling meat, wear gloves when handling meat, as well as sterilize the knife and wooden plank with sterile materials before and after use, and thoroughly cook the meat.

Citizens should visit health institutions when feeling feverish and unwell, especially animal and livestock breeders, butchers, and housewives.

Organizing the slaughter of sacrificial animals

The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture attributed the high number of injuries to the phenomenon of “random reflux”, which caused 40 percent of them, in statements by the Director General of the Veterinary Department of the Ministry of Agriculture.

This prompted the Ministry of Agriculture to issue new instructions due to the approaching Eid al-Adha, such as specifying places for slaughter in each governorate and under the supervision of a veterinarian, and in coordination with the mayors of regions, municipal departments and national security, while preventing slaughter inside homes.

The number of hemorrhagic fever cases in the country reached about 200, including more than 30 deaths.

Experts point out the need to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the relevant Iraqi ministries, such as agriculture, health, environment, municipalities, and the interior, before Eid, to confront the risk of an outbreak of hemorrhagic fever.

Doctor’s recommendations

The director of the veterinary hospital in Mosul, Uday al-Abadi, told Sky News Arabia:

We continue our campaigns and measures to besiege the infected foci, and prevent the transfer of livestock from them to other regions, as well as extensive campaigns of pesticide spraying of livestock to contain the disease and reduce the chances of its spread among livestock and its transmission to humans.

We carry out continuous awareness campaigns through various media platforms and Iraqi social networks, to introduce the disease, the nature of its symptoms, ways of transmission to humans from animals, and ways to prevent it.

Indiscriminate slaughter is one of the most prominent causes of the spread of this disease, and it includes all slaughter of animals outside the authorized official slaughterhouses. Therefore, we focus our efforts on preventing this phenomenon and punishing violators in meat shops, in coordination with the competent security authorities.

We are in daily contact with the veterinary department at the Ministry of Agriculture in Baghdad, and we take all measures and tighten penalties according to the law to combat disease, prevent indiscriminate slaughter and sell meat of unknown origin, which does not bear the seals of the responsible authorities.

The more slaughtering operations that people carry out in homes, for example, or in the streets and unlicensed shops, the greater the chances of an increase in the number of cases of hemorrhagic fever, and for this we seek to control the situation and spread the rules of health awareness among consumers.

These measures come as we approach Eid al-Adha, which unfortunately may result in an increase in infection rates, which we are striving to prevent and mitigate.

What do you know about hemorrhagic fever?