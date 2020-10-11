In order to compete with Jio’s monthly postpaid phone plan of Jio in the market, Airtel has also launched a postpaid plan, which is priced at Rs 399. However, this plan of Airtel was already available in some cities, but now the company has implemented it in the whole country.

Airtel plans Rs 399

In Airtel’s Rs 399 monthly postpaid plan, customers are getting 40 GB of data. In this plan, unlimited calling and 100 SMS are being received every month. With the subscription of Airtel Extreme Premium App. Wink Music has been subscribed for a year and Shaw Academy has been getting a subscription. There is a rollover of 200 GB in this plan, that means if your data is not spent in a month, it will be added in the next month. However, subscriptions to other OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hot Star are not available. In this plan of Airtel, customers will also get cashback on free halo tunes and fast tag transactions.

Jio’s postpaid plan of Rs 399

Jio’s Rs 399 monthly plan has unlimited calling and unlimited SMS facility. There is 75GB data in this plan and there is also a plan for data rollover up to 200GB, that means if your data is not spent in a month, then it will be added in the next month. Jio’s monthly plan of Rs 399 has Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video subscription and also Jio app subscription. Apart from this, the plan also has Wi-Fi calling and international calling facility at the rate of 50 paise per minute. With this plan, a family plan is also being offered at the rate of Rs 250 per connection, in which the family members can take other connections and the cost of the additional family member plan will be Rs 250 instead of 399.