The “Reds” attempts to include Amrabat come after his failure to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lafia, who preferred to move to Chelsea recently.

And “Sky Sports” had previously referred to Manchester United’s efforts to include Amrabat, who starred with the “Atlas Lions” team in the 2022 World Cup, and played a pivotal role in reaching the semi-finals.

Amrabat, 26, played under the leadership of Dutchman Eric ten Hag, the current coach of Manchester United, when he was coaching Utrecht, the player’s former team.

However, Sky Sports said that Manchester United had withdrawn from the deal for financial reasons.

And she explained that Liverpool is seeking to contract with Amrabat, to cover the large deficit in the midfield after the departure of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Arthur Milo, with the inclusion of only two players, Dominic Sposlay and Alexis McAllister.