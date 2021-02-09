The Government wants to prevent the income relief for workers from becoming a fiscal hole of $ 40,000 million. For this, along with Sergio Massa’s initiative that seeks to free from the payment of this tax to employees who charge up to $ 150,000 gross, Congress will debate another project that suspends the reductions of profit rates for companies that had been established in the tax reform carried out by the macrismo in 2017.

The intention of the Government is that the suspension of the rebate applies to companies that they had “high profitability” during the pandemic.

Massa’s bill will benefit 1.2 million workers. And it has the endorsement of both President Alberto Fernández and the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán.

Alberto Fernández and Martín Guzmán.

The president, the minister and Massa himself were analyzing the issue on January 17, in Chapadmalal. Alberto Fernández had gone to that seaside resort to take a few days off.

In that meeting Massa got the OK to put together the project, under the slogan of “correcting defects of the changes that were made in 2017, which included some 300,000 employees in Earnings,” official sources indicated.

Before the consultation of this newspaper on how they will compensate the fall of these $ 40,000 million, official sources indicated that “another bill presented in a timely manner determines the scope of earnings on companies, so it will be sought that the changes are neutral in fiscal terms “.

It is a project generated in the Executive Power that suspends the reduction of rates for companies that had been set in 2017. The first reduction took the rate from 35% to 30% and the next, which began to apply this year, I’d take it from 30% to 25%.

It is that step from 30% to 25% the one that is now being put on hold, in a session in which both projects would be discussed at the same time.

In addition, it will increase from 7% to 13% the profit rate for the profits distributed by the partners of the companies. In the 2017 reform, it had been established that this rate would rise gradually. Now you will seek to go to the highest level in one go.

“The new scheme does not imply loss of fiscal resources with regard to the provisions of the 2021 Budget, “indicated official sources.” This is so because this measure will be taken simultaneously with the modification of Law 27,430 of the year 2017 that established a reduction of the rate of Corporate Earnings, to 25% in force for the year 2021, “they added.

As detailed “what is sought is to build a more progressive tax system, where the tax burden is distributed more fairly among the different income levels.”

And they remarked that “to the companies that maintained high profitability, even in the framework of the economic crisis unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the drop in the profit rate will be suspended with respect to what was foreseen, while the floor from which workers will be affected by this tax is raised “.

What remains to be defined is from what parameter it is determined that a company had “high profitability”. This change in the aliquots of the brand companies a new rise in the tax burden, amid permanent complaints from the productive sector about this issue.

The $ 40,000 million fiscal cost of the Massa project is equivalent to 0.1% of the gross product, according to the calculations of Juan Ignacio Paolicchi, from the consulting firm Empiria.

This amount equals little less than half of what the State allocated last year to each of the installments of the $ 10,000 bond of the Emergency Family Income (IFE)

With 9 million beneficiaries, each payment of the IFE – there were three in the year – demanded resources for $ 90,000 million. With access to markets closed, these amounts were covered with monetary issuance.

For this year, the emission would not be a possible vein, since the Government wants to ensure that inflation does not exceed 29%, which represents a significant reduction compared to 36.1% last year.

The announcement of the changes in Earnings occurs almost in parallel with the resumption of negotiations with the Monetary Fund to reach an agreement that allows extending the term of debt payments and, eventually, access to fresh funds.

And at the same time it overlaps with President Fernández’s threat to the field by saying that he could resort to raise withholdings or export quotas to curb the rise in food.

AQ