Throughout the year, football presents true paintings of goals that compete head to head to be chosen as the Puskas award, the most important award in the world in this category, which is presented annually by FIFA.

According to the criteria of

On Thursday night, a goal was scored that is making headlines around the world and left everyone in the stadium speechless. The African Denis Omedi ‘pulled a rabbit out of a hat’ and gave the world of football a goal from another planet.

The Ugandan fought for an aerial ball, won the position from his marker who closed down his profile well to avoid the cross from the side into the area, what the defender did not count on was the play that Denis was going to invent.

Omedi, with great technique, hooked