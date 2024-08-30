The remake of Silent Hill 2 It will be released on October 8, 2024 on PS5 and PC. For this reason, Konami is promoting it as much as possible and published a series of renders or 3D models of its characters.

These images are accompanied by descriptions of each of them, and the first one that stands out is James Sunderland, the protagonist of the story. He is the one who arrives in the town of Silent Hill, after receiving a letter from his deceased wife, Mary.

In the second image of the remake of Silent Hill 2 Maria appears, a woman who looks a lot like James’s wife. But she has a different hairstyle and dresses differently; her personality and behavior are also different. She is attracted to James Sunderland.

The third image shows Eddie Dombrowski, a somewhat slow, weak and unremarkable guy, who is also visiting Silent Hill, although for a reason that no one seems to know.

In the fourth image of the remake of Silent Hill 2 There is Laura, a girl who appears in front of James, acts on her own and then disappears. For some reason her behavior reflects that she knows Mary. In the fifth and final image shared by Konami, Angela Orosco appears.

She is a bit of a gloomy person and appears before the protagonist in a cemetery. But like him, she is a visitor to Silent Hill and seems to be looking for her mother.

All of the aforementioned characters, as well as James Sunderland, play their own role in the remake of Silent Hill 2This game is developed by Bloober Team, and is directed and designed by Mateusz Lenart. Motoi Okamoto is the producer who oversees it, and the music is contributed by two artists.

One of them is Akira Yamaoka, who has been collaborating on the Silent Hill series for a long time, and the other is Arkadiusz Reikowski. Yamaoka has reportedly rewritten all of the game’s music.

Apart from Silent Hill 2 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.