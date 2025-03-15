To claim the return of pieces to collaborate with their new owners: the new mentality about exiled heritage

Exactly a century ago, Spain lost some of its most precious medieval treasures. In the province of Soria, the Italian merchant Leon Levi obtained the endorsement of the Spanish Supreme Court to start the paintings of the Hermitage of San Baudelio de Berlanga, canvases that would spread through various museums in North America, before returning – in a tiny proportion – to the Prado Museum.

Álava faces the enigma of red paintings in their Romanesque churches

The Magnate of the American press William Randolph Hearst commissioned his agent in Spain, Arthur Byne, the purchase and sending to the port of New York of some of the most precious units of the Segovian monastery of Sacramenia, which would end up transformed into theme park of the Middle Ages in Florida, before definitely becoming a space for celebration of wedding. And at the end of the fifties, Franco’s government delivered (practically, as a gift) the apse of the Romanesque Church of Fuentidueña (Segovia) to the US, to complete the Cloisters museum, the Division of the Metropolitan (New York) dedicated to European medieval art.

The three examples – all located in the provinces of the current Castilla y León – have submitted for a long time to the term plunder, when all of them were the product of commercial or political operations, which would have to procure a benefit to vendors and buyers, to old and new owners. Hence, in a Spanish society outraged by the sins committed by the ancestors, victimism has prevailed (“we were robbed”, the claim is usually heard) and the claim – ultimately and illegitimate, in most cases – of the artistic goods that led this country between the end of the 19th century and the first decades of the 20th century.

Precisely, a century later, the territory most affected by the indiscriminate sale of artistic heritage has launched a project that opens a new mentality: it is no longer about regretting for the past, but collaborating with the institutions that guard these goods in other countries, to convert the excellence of Spanish art displaced in an effective ambassador.





“It makes no sense to cry for spilled milk; From now on, we will think about positive, ”says Juan Zapatero, director of the Foundation of Castilla y León, who has just made available to the public A digitalized catalog of displaced goods under the title Nostra et Mundiwhich collects 252 works of art that today are in 14 different countries, although a good part of them are gathered in the US. “We have fled the word Expolio, since in many cases it was lawful sales, even endorsed by the Supreme Court, so we are not the ones who propose that this heritage must return,” says Zapatero, who defines the main idea of ​​the initiative: “We are going to take advantage of this circumstance so that it is not forgotten that there are pieces of Castilla y León, taking care of its memory and also that of the heritage that we have in our community.”

The mentality refers to past initiatives in the autonomy itself, such as the replica practiced, in collaboration with the Metropolitan of New York, of an old piece (this, stolen) of the Burgos Cartuja of Miraflores or experiences such as the digital recreation of the Gothic graves of the Urgell counts, in charge of the Ildense monastery of Bellpuig. However, the determination and the means made available make the project a before and after, within the institutional initiatives on supposedly plundered goods.

Understand what happened

In practice, the inventory will be aimed to “establish alliances where our heritage is, arouse the interest of the people who visit it to know Castilla y León.” “To serve us to know, value and take care of the memory of what we have here,” Juan Zapatero summarizes. “What, in principle, was going to be an inventory has ended up transforming into a rather versatile catalog thanks to the work of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts and its computer scientist, Juan Víctor Mejías,” says María José Martínez Ruiz, academic coordinator of this initiative.

The professor at the University of Valladolid refers to the amount of data, bibliographic references and graphic resources – like the maps that identify the long trip of some of these pieces – that accompany the exiled works, and that make up an informative fabric that helps, not only to learn better paintings, sculptures, tapestries or bibliographic vestiges, but also to understand what happened in the Spain of a century ago and who would Massive sale of the heritage of our country.





“When crossing the data and creating all this framework, it is easy to appreciate who were the protagonists of the dispersion of heritage: antique houses, antakers or collectors that emerge in the route of each piece,” says Martínez Ruiz, one of the country’s greatest specialists in the exiled heritage. The teacher points to the most popular cases – the aforementioned businessman William Randolph Hearst and his agent Byne – but also to other “interesting” characters, as is the case of collector John Charles Robinson, who worked for the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, one of the institutions that guard Spanish works.

“These pieces have been studied through their author, their style or their time, but making this preparation of the future of history and everything that happened to leave the country seemed very interesting to us,” adds Martínez Ruiz, with the conviction that the accessibility and design of the search tool will open the knowledge of Spanish art abroad to the general public, which can now investigate the exciting itinerary of heritage abroad.

For the academic coordinator of the project, which has had a dozen experts from different universities in Castilla y León and Madrid, the determining accent of the initiative has been, precisely, to overcome the term plunder. “In some cases, it was an plunder, but it was not always the case. Something that I have always insisted is that you have to know the history of each work, because they are very varied and diverse: most cases were sales in which they were as interested who sold as those who bought. ”

Known and many others who were emerging throughout the twentieth century, and that encouraged society to claim measures to preserve heritage, such as the massive protection of monuments in 1931, or the Law of the Artistic Treasury, which arrived in 1933 with the Second Republic, with the help of characters specially meaning in the safeguard of the past in such difficult times. The catalog that the Nostra et Mundi project has been offered for weeks will grow with new works of works of art that are in a hundred locations, but it is also open to the public, which can contribute to finding a part of that heritage whose footprints were responsible for erasing the antiquarian and collectors themselves, to facilitate commercial operations.

Add other communities

The Paso is given by Castilla y León as a territory with the greatest amount of historical heritage in the country, but could add in the future to other communities, also very affected by the mass sale of artistic goods, as is the case of Aragon, Catalunya or Castilla-La Mancha. “This project makes more sense here than in other communities, although the phenomenon of heritage loss affects, unfortunately, other autonomies,” says Juan Zapatero. For María José Martínez Ruiz, it would be “interesting and desirable” that the initiative can be exported.





“I do not see so much that each community performs something similar, as this platform ends up hosting a representation of the artistic heritage of the heritage of Spain outside the country,” acknowledges the coordinator. In fact, the possibility of continuing to cross the data of the works of art abroad, with the institutions, galleries, collectors and antiquarians who were behind their exile would undoubtedly throw new data and conclusions, which will surely help to locate until now unknown pieces.

On the other hand, the research work that has led to the preparation of the catalog is already contributing to correct identification errors of some pieces that are today in foreign museums, whose Spanish funds, or looked confused or erroneous data, or directly, they lacked information to set their origin. The project launched by Castilla y León, intends, in this sense, to collaborate in the best knowledge of hundreds of works of art sold during the first decades of the twentieth century, facilitating virtual recreations of their places of origin: churches, monasteries, cathedrals.

Bénédicte Savoy, an expert in artistic plundering: “Museums have a very violent dark side at the origin of their collections”



“In return, we will ask museums a small consideration: to guide their visitors to know Castilla y León, for example, through a QR code that remites information from our community,” says Juan Zapatero, director of the Foundation of Castilla y León. That perspective – utilizing the excellence of Spanish art abroad as an ambassador – also adds to the peculiarities of a work that opens the way to a new mentality, a project to which other territories could soon be incorporated in the country.