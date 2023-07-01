How twisted and tiring it must be to build an image every day, or adopt others according to your interests, being this or that depending on the circumstances, feverishly looking for alibis so that the common people who watch you from a television can identify themselves. with you or is convinced that if he gives you his vote his life will be altered for the better, that the citizens will be happy and eat partridges thanks to the intelligence, honesty and civic sense of those who aspire to liberate the common good.

Apparently they have infinite advisors to sell their appearance, makeup experts, virtuosos in mass psychology. Or simply crooks, even if they have a degree from Oxford University as analysts. And without conscience problems to change actors, to sell you one thing or the opposite at all times.

Power expects 70% of citizens to vote. There is a 30% that will abstain. Tons of people. And not all of them, I say, can be sociopaths, lazy, irresponsible, nihilistic, drunk, drug addicted, homeless, anarchist, suicidal, crazy and stupid. But they make them invisible and inaudible, they don’t exist if they are out of business. I see leaders, actors and actresses who do not possess the miraculous gift of great performers play their roles in the media. In other words, make their characters truthful and seductive.

I tirelessly observe them for a while and cut the predictable roll to return to the films that make me fall in love, those fictions that make me believe they are real.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP