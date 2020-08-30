Montenegrins elect a new parliament on 30 August. The main struggle will take place between the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists and the two opposition blocs, which, according to political scientists, now for the first time have a chance to stand in elections with dignity. The victory of the DPS will give President Milo Djukanovic, whom some experts consider to be the true “last dictator” of Europe, a good base to continue his almost 30-year tenure in leading government positions. About the pre-election situation in the republic – in the material of “Izvestia”.

On the last Sunday of August, citizens of Montenegro will go to the polls – parliamentary elections scheduled for summer are being held in the country. The current electoral cycle, according to political analysts, differs markedly from almost all previous ones – this time the local opposition, which is running in two powerful blocs, has real chances to significantly weaken the position of the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists.

Fighting favorites

In total, six separate parties and six political coalitions reached the elections, but political scientists believe that the main actors are three political forces, between which a serious struggle will unfold. This is the DPS headed by its official leader, the head of state Milo Djukanovic, and the vice president, Prime Minister Dusko Markovic.

The main competition for them will be two opposition blocs – the group “For the Future of Montenegro” (it includes two alliances – “Democratic Front” and “People’s Movement”), as well as a coalition advocating the slogan “Peace is our nation” and adhering to the centrist -left positions.

Judging by recent opinion polls, the DPS can get about 35% of the vote, the “Democratic Front” will get almost 26%. Moreover, if the predictions of sociologists turn out to be correct, none of the parties or coalitions will be able to form a government alone.

Experts associate good chances of the opposition forces, first of all, with their consolidation, the lack of fragmentation, which in the past prevented them from achieving significant success. The situation with the coronavirus can also help the rivals of the ruling party: the epidemic and the restrictions associated with it will definitely reduce the turnout at polling stations, and such a situation is usually the least beneficial for the ruling party. It is difficult to predict how significant this circumstance will be, but we must not forget that Montenegrins traditionally demonstrate high electoral activity – 73% of voters voted in the last elections to the assembly.

The epidemic also puts the current government in a disadvantageous light due to the economic impact of the coronavirus. The tourism industry, one of the most important sources of budget revenues, has stopped, state revenues are expected to fall by 70% this year, and according to the World Bank’s forecast, Montenegro’s GDP by the end of 2020 will decrease by 8.9%.

However, none of the Balkan political scientists is inclined to underestimate the DPS capabilities – even without taking into account the administrative resource, which Podgorica is unlikely to hesitate to use. “There is every reason to believe that the DPS will win the elections again,” said Daliborka Ulyarevic, executive director of the Montenegrin non-governmental Center for Civic Education (CCE). In an interview with the portal Emerging Europe she suggested that only one question remains unknown – “whether this victory will be powerful enough for the DPS to be able to form a cabinet on its own – and I doubt that, or she will only need the help of her current partners – small parties and social democrats “.

Now the pro-government parliamentary coalition, in addition to the DPS, includes the Social Democratic Party of Montenegro, as well as small associations, for example, the Bosniak Party and the New Democratic Force.

Church, virus and broken promises

Montenegro approached the elections after a series of high-profile scandals in the political and public life of the country. The most, perhaps, the largest of them is connected with the law “On freedom of religion and belief and the legal status of religious communities” adopted in December last year. The Serbian Orthodox Church, with which the majority of Montenegrin believers associate themselves, expressed fears that its provisions would lead to the seizure of the property of the SOC and its transfer to the unrecognized Montenegrin “autocephalous” church in the Orthodox world – about plans for its creation, following the example of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, said Djukanovic. Among the property subject to seizure are over 650 shrines, including the famous Ostrog monastery.

The adoption of the law was followed by protests, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced in the summer that the SOC was under threat. Demonstrations continue to this day, and the spiritual leader of the country, Metropolitan of Montenegro-Primorsky Amphilochius called on believers to vote in the parliamentary elections “conscientiously”, supporting “human dignity, and not those who are building the future of Montenegro on false ideology, godless and anti-religious.” However, such statements did not seem to have been heard by the country’s leadership, including the atheist president.

According to analysts, discontent among believers has weakened support for the ruling party, including among the most devout voters. However, the question of how much such a revaluation of values ​​will be visible when counting ballots remains open. Daliborka Ulyarevich, for example, notes that although “the law on religious freedoms is one of the important points that will be reflected in the elections,” it is not a fact that the effect of public discontent with the innovation will be decisive. “The coronavirus pandemic has changed the priorities of citizens,” she adds.

In June, a new scandal erupted: with the involvement of a counter-terrorism unit in the tourist capital of the country – Budva – the police detained the leaders of the local executive and legislative branches of a number of opposition political movements. The ruling party’s pressure on local city managers began last year, but attempts to change the leadership by administrative means were unsuccessful. The forceful action itself was accompanied by an obviously excessive use of force on the part of law enforcement agencies.

The Markovic government is the ninth in a row since 1991 the Montenegrin Cabinet, the composition of which is formed based on the preferences of the DPS. Balkan insight even calculated that in November 2016, when the government was elected, the cabinet made 28 promises to the citizens of the country. At the same time, to date, only nine points have been fully completed, work in 11 more areas continues, and nothing has been done on eight more. Critics argue that in reality, in areas such as economics, politics and human rights protection, there has even been a rollback.

Among the plans that have not yet been implemented are the completion of all negotiations on accession to the European Union, establishing a dialogue with the TWS, ensuring economic growth of 3.5-4% per year, no changes in the tax system, reducing the budget deficit and the size of the public debt. It is clear that the negative associated with broken promises is addressed not only to the government, but also to President Djukanovic.

Expensive yes Milo

Back in 1991, Milo Djukanovic first became prime minister of Montenegro – the youngest in Europe, at the age of 29, and since then has alternately held the post of head of government, then the presidency. And if supporters of some negative qualities do not see him, then from critics – both Montenegrin and international – all sorts of reproaches and accusations regularly sound against him.

The national opposition, for example, claims that Djukanovic and his family are at the helm of a huge business empire with interests ranging from banking and electricity to tourism and pharmaceuticals. There are also more serious claims – the president is suspected of abuse of office, nepotism and support of the interests of the business elite on a far from gratuitous basis.

These “exploits” enabled the Center for Organized Crime and Corruption Research (OCCRP) admit Dzhukanovich “Person of the Year 2015 in the field of organized crime and corruption.” Vanya Chalovic, head of the Montenegrin Association for the Support of Non-Governmental Organizations, was nominated for this anti-competition. According to Chalovic, Djukanovic “made Montenegro a haven for criminals”, but while he himself, his family and partners are engaged in self-enrichment, “ordinary people suffer from poverty, injustice and lawlessness, and those who dare to speak openly about corruption become his enemies” …

The fight against dissent, apparently, is actively going on in the media space – in its own rating “World Press Freedom Index” for 2020, the specialized organization “Reporters without Borders” placed Montenegro in 105th place out of 180 countries (and on the second line from the bottom of the list of all Balkan states and EU countries).

Not all Montenegrins share the openly Russophobic foreign policy course that Podgorica adheres to under Djukanovic. The interests of ordinary citizens are understandable: they are interested, in particular, in Russian tourists and the income that visitors allow to receive small and medium-sized businesses from famous resorts on the Adriatic Sea.

However, all claims against Djukanovic, who are sometimes called “the last dictator of Europe” in the press and social networks, are almost as old as his political career in the highest echelons of power in Montenegro. And it is far from a fact that even the successful performance of the country’s opposition forces in the current elections to the Assembly will give a powerful impetus for fundamental changes in the political world of Montenegro.

“Slavic peoples love kings”

Mentality remains an important factor in the everyday life of Montenegrins and in their electoral preferences.

– The Slavic peoples in general and the inhabitants of the Balkans in particular love kings. Sociologists have carried out serious research, according to which the desire to have one leader fits very well with our national characteristics, ”Elena Guskova, Doctor of Historical Sciences, noted in an interview with Izvestia. – People, on the one hand, like to have a strong leader, but on the other – recently it has already turned into a dictatorship.

Montenegro is a small country, its population is about 600 thousand people. If you count the number of people working in the administration, serving in the police and the army, it will already be “a very solid figure,” says the Balkanist.

“And if we add family members to them, we get about a third of the population that is ready to vote for the traffic police in order to stay in their jobs,” adds Guskova. – Due to this Milo Djukanovic is holding on.