Mimmo and the club recall the goal in the 93rd minute that gave the victory three years ago. Back available, he is a candidate to help in the ongoing match against Lazio

Genoa – Now more than ever a goal like the one scored by Mimmo Criscito in Genoa’s last victory against Lazio on 17 February 2019 in Marassi would be needed. Three years ago, the rossoblù captain decided the match against the biancocelesti in the 93rd minute with “a billiard shot” from outside the area that sent the north steps and the whole stadium into raptures.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS