Spider-Man and Batman crossed the multiverse to help the Police? The shocking video that shows the shocking action of the famous superhero, users created the theory that they were taking them on the way home.

After scouring the internet for the astonishing scene in which people dressed as Spider-Man and DC hero Batman patrol the city, netizens claim that there is a serious problem, which deserved attention that the characters came out of the comic and the screens for be in ‘real’ life.

It was through the social network of Facebook, where the creator of the content ‘Eduar RL’, shared a video which immediately went viral, since a security vehicle was seen while it was getting on.spider-man‘ and ‘Batman‘, causing theories on digital platforms, since it was not a movie or the famous fictional object ‘batmobile‘.

The reel spread on Facebook next to the description “something warlike”, caused thousands of interactions, since during the recording the police vehicle is shown, who They are patrolling to take care of the safety of the citizens.

But, what surprised everyone, he went to the truck, in the back where a civil protection agent was going, a person dressed as Spider-Man and another as Batman got in, characters known to all thanks to their skills to defend against crime and attack within the comics.

Although multiple clips have been broadcast on social networks where people dress up as these heroes, good and evil, for moving reasons, or to fulfill dreams, however, seeing them get on and ally with the police, it was something that surprised everyone, just as they started more than one laugh.