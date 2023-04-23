Paco de Lucía, during a performance in Madrid, in 2005. BRU GARCIA (AFP/Getty Images)

The heirs of Paco de Lucía, considered the best flamenco guitarist in history, have just won an important legal battle over the authorship of 37 of his songs, including the mythical ‘Entre dos aguas’. Fifty years after its inclusion on the album Fuente y caudal, the maestro has been recognized as the sole father of this and the other compositions, to the detriment of José Torregrosa, who appeared as co-author in the registry of the General Society of Authors and Publishers. (SGAE). The sentence obliges Torregrosa’s heirs, who defended that he was the arranger, to return all the money generated by the royaltiesplus legal interest, and to compensate the family of Paco de Lucía with 10,000 euros for non-material damage.

The inside story of this lawsuit, says Agustín Azparren, a lawyer in Ontier and one of the lawyers for the guitarist’s heirs, is that of betrayed trust. Torregrosa, the producer, also transcribed the scores of the works, and in the 1970s it was common for those who did this work, known as “whistlers”, to register a percentage of the compositions in their favor. The surprise came in 2011, when a daughter of Paco de Lucía discovered that her records recognized 50% of her compositions. Since then, Azparren recounts, the wish of the maestro, who died in 2014, was that his grandchildren would not read on the internet that his songs were not only his.

The music industry is given to all kinds of conflicts over the rights of songs, most of them derived from the large number of participants in the creation of a hit. As Carlota Fernández, a lawyer at Legal & Arts, explains, the process is like a chain: the author (or creator) is a first link to which other artists who acquire “related rights” (performer, producer, publisher…) join. The problems come when it comes to distributing the cake of royalties. How to measure in percentages the work that the arranger has done? In order to carry out an approximation that is as objective as possible, he advises, “every evidence must be available that allows the contribution made to be contrasted.”

As Maitane Valdecantos, an Audens partner specializing in intellectual property, explains, both the composer and the arranger of an original work are considered authors “but with different weight” and, therefore, a different remuneration portion. Some management entities set the arrangements at 16%, she indicates. In this world, with so many agents involved, she emphasizes, “correct management of the chain of rights is essential.” “Battles are won in contracts,” she says.

A mantra in which all the experts consulted agree. “You have to work very well on the distribution agreement,” recommends Manuel López, director of Sympathy for the Lawyer, a law firm specializing in music. The question is that “there is no formula to determine what percentage corresponds to each author; It is not something mathematical nor can it be anticipated in the regulations”, explains the lawyer. It’s not uncommon, he adds, for one creator to shut out others, even without bad faith. The opposite case also occurs. For example, Colonel Parker (Elvis Presley’s manager) required the composers of the songs that the singer would perform to acknowledge authorship by the King of Rock.

presumption of authorship

The Intellectual Property Law, illustrates Valdecantos, presumes author to “whoever appears as such in the work.” The legal umbrella grants them different rights to protect their creation. Those referring to the paternity of the composition (or moral rights) are inalienable and some never prescribe, but those related to its economic exploitation can be assigned and expire 70 years after the creator’s death. In any case, the lawyer explains, when someone claims a registered work they must “dismantle the presumption of authorship.”

In the case of Paco de Lucía, the judge concluded that he is the sole author of the works and “that none of them can be considered a derivative work, in the sense of recognizing the arranger’s intellectual property rights over them.” The decision is based on the expert report of a flamencologist hired by the family, the only one contributed to the trial, which rules out Torregrosa’s participation in the creation. According to Agustín Azparren, the expert suggested taking a guitar to court to demonstrate that it was impossible for a pianist like Torregrosa to collaborate on the songs, when many are improvisations and exude the very personal style of Paco de Lucía. The judges, the lawyer points out, must base their sentences “on logic” and “it was evident that the songs were by the teacher.”

The judicial route is not preferred by the experts. When there are musical claims, the normal thing is to try to reach an agreement. Among other reasons, explains Carlota Fernández, because “the client will feel poorly understood due to the lack of specialization of the courts in the matter.” In cases of plagiarism, he illustrates, the line that separates mere inspiration “is totally blurred.” It is not something objective: “There may be two reports from different experts who hold different positions.” Marisa Castelo, director of Legalarte and president of the Instituto de Autor, also advocates for a friendly solution to these conflicts. The lawyer, who participated in the drafting of the lawsuit by the heirs of Paco de Lucía, believes that the agreement “would have avoided reputational damage” for the losing party. The claimants, she adds, “would have saved themselves a titanic job and the expenses of a procedure initiated by the master in 2012 ″. The sentence, she explains, has come 11 years later and can be appealed. “In addition, Paco de Lucía himself would have seen his authorship declared,” she concludes.

See also Red Bull spent spending in the Formula 1 World Championship, but little What about artificial intelligence The evolution of technology based on artificial intelligence (AI) has given birth to machines capable of generating music. These robots owe their creativity to the thousands of compositions they train on and the music theory algorithms they use. However, for now, none of them can be the author of the works they generate. The legislation only recognizes this status to human persons, therefore, says Manuel López, director of Sympathy for the Lawyer, “the owner of the machine could not register it in his name.” The solution would be “for the owner of the robot to declare that he is the creator of the song, ignoring the artificial help,” says the expert.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter