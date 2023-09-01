According to the president of the Central Bank, the fact that the increase of 0.9% was above the median of expectations drew attention

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, told businessmen that the 0.9% increase in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the 2nd quarter was a “good surprise“. According to him, the fact that the numbers came in above the average of market projections, close to 0.3%, drew attention.

The speech was made in a conversation that preceded the start of the Lide Brazil Development Forum, in Washington, in the United States. He will make a presentation on the moment of the Brazilian economy and the challenges of the Central Bank.

The country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) increased by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter of 2023 compared to the 1st quarter. In current values, it totaled R$ 2.65 trillion.

Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2023, the increase was 3.4%, demonstrating a slowdown in the economy. O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the data this Friday (September 1, 2023). Here’s the full of the report (1.5 MB).

O Lead Group (Business Leaders) will hold the Lide Brazil Development Forum this Friday (September 1st, 2023) and Saturday (September 2nd), at the Willard Hotel, in Washington (United States). It discusses the potential for multilateral investments in the country.

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); the president of the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank), Ilan Goldfajn; the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto; in addition to 8 governors and several senators and federal deputies.

This is Lide’s 3rd outdoor event in 2023. The 1st was held in Lisbon, in February. The 2nd in London in April. The 3rd, in New York, in May. this will be the willard hotelone of the most traditional in the North American capital.

Lide was founded in 2003 by the former governor of São Paulo Joao Doria. Today, it is chaired by his son João Doria Neto. The chairman is Luiz Fernando Furlan. He was Minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade in the 1st and 2nd government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Here is the schedule for Friday – Brasília time:

Opening session at 9:30 am:

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), President of the Senate;

Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), president of the CCJ of the Senate;

João Doria, former governor of São Paulo;

Luiz Fernando Furlan, chairman of Lide;

Fernanda Baggio, President of Lide Washington;

Roberto Gianetti da Fonseca, economist and former executive secretary of Camex;

João Doria Neto, president of Lide.

Factors that promote sustainable development, at 10:30 am:

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), President of the Senate;

Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE), senator;

Carlos Sampaio (PSDB-SP), federal deputy.

How to get better access to multilateral funds, at 11:30 am:

Ilan Goldfajn, president of the IDB;

Dorinha Seabra (União Brasil-TO), senator;

Paulo Alexandre Barbosa (PSDB-SP), federal deputy;

Alfonso Garcia Mora, vice president for Latin America at the World Bank’s IFC (International Finance Corporation);

Johannes Zutt, World Bank director for Brazil;

Paulo Henrique Costa, CEO of BRB.

Economic prospects for Brazil, at 1:30 pm

Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank.

Financing opportunities for infrastructure and public services in Brazilian states and municipalities, at 3:30 pm:

Luis Alberto Moreno, former president of the IDB;

Manoel Reyes Retana, Director for Brazil at IFC;

Diogo Oliveira, CEO of CNSeg.

Financing opportunities for infrastructure and public services in Brazilian states and municipalities, at 4:30 pm:

Gladson Camelli, governor of Acre;

Wilson Lima, governor of Amazonas;

Ibaneis Rocha, governor of the Federal District;

Ronaldo Caiado, governor of Goiás;

Eduardo Riedel, governor of Mato Grosso do Sul;

Claudio Castro, governor of Rio de Janeiro;

Marcos Rocha, governor of Rondônia;

Fábio Mitidieri, governor of Sergipe;

Mateus Simões, deputy governor of Minas Gerais;

Ricardo Ferraço, deputy governor of Espírito Santo;

Ricardo Nunes, mayor of São Paulo (SP);

Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio (RJ);

Edvaldo Nogueira, mayor of Aracaju (SE);

Rafael Greca, mayor of Curitiba (PR);

Adriano Silva, mayor of Joinville (SC);

Luiz Fernando Machado, mayor of Jundiaí (SP);

Duarte Nogueira, mayor of Ribeirão Preto (SP).

Conclusions at 8pm

João Doria, co-chairman of Lide;

João Doria Neto, president of Lide;

Luiz Fernando Furlan, chairman of Lide;

Carlos José Marques, president of Lide Content;

Roberto Gianetti da Fonseca, economist.

Here is the schedule for Saturday – in Brasilia time:

Presentation of the IDB, at 9 am: