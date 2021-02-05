Since the revolution in 2011, the Egyptian tourism sector has never really recovered. The Covid-19 health crisis has not helped. (OLIVIER CORSAN / MAXPPP)

At the end of January, the Egyptian authorities announced that 16 mummies had recently been found in the depths of a temple west of the immense city of Alexandria. One of them still has her cloth bands, the other her crown adorned with a cobra and a falcon head necklace in the image of the god Horus. Rarer still, in the mouths of these mummies, gold leaf in the shape of a tongue … At the time of the pharaohs, it was thought that the deceased could thus continue to speak.

نجحت البعثة المصرية الدومينيكانية العاملة بمعبد تابوزيريس ماجنا بغرب الإسكندرية ، في الكشف عن ١٦ دفنة فن متورة

The Egyptian-Dominican mission, working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria, succeeded in discovering 16 burials in the rock-cut tombs pic.twitter.com/x6Yr7g1zo8 – Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (@TourismandAntiq) January 29, 2021

Here we are, plunged into the heart of the mortuary rites of this ancient Egypt which still fascinates the whole world. An exceptional discovery on which the authorities did not hesitate to communicate.

At the end of January, in Minya, stone sarcophagi and 10,000 blue and green earthenware figurines were exhibited. Fifteen days earlier, the Saqqara site, south of Cairo, found itself in the spotlight. Still essential sarcophagi to better understand the New Kingdom.

In mid-November, it was the highlight of the show, “the” biggest discovery of the year: over 100 sumptuously decorated sarcophagi over 2,500 years old. For the occasion, a big ceremony was organized, with staging, official speeches and cameras. The Minister of Antiquities (who is also that of tourism) hastened to say on this occasion that there were still many wonders to be discovered in Egypt.

Since the revolution in 2011, the sector has never really recovered. Yet tourism is a sixth of the country’s national wealth, millions of direct and indirect jobs.

In 2019, the situation had improved a bit. The year 2020 was to be the year of rebirth, with 15 million visitors expected and especially the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum, at the foot of the pyramids of Guizèh. Twice the size of the Louvre, housing 100,000 pieces from Antiquity, including Tutankhamun’s treasure and all recent discoveries.

The coronavirus has upset the plans of the authorities who are now betting everything on 2021. These successive announcements of fabulous discoveries are obviously intended to maintain the attractiveness of the country.

In the meantime, the authorities have launched a very ambitious program of virtual tours of historic sites, in video and especially in virtual reality, again it has widely promoted it on social networks. A way not to be forgotten while waiting for the return of tourists