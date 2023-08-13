A report published by the Chinese “South China Post Morning” newspaper, on Sunday, said that in the 1990s, Western companies won about 8 contracts out of 10 to build infrastructure in Africa.

The report sheds light on the steps China has taken to snatch these investments from Europe and America, saying:

The United States and Europe accounted for 85 percent of infrastructure investment in the 1990s in Africa.

That began to change when China pursued an “exit” strategy, which means encouraging Chinese companies to venture abroad. In search of markets and raw materials.

By 2013, when Xi Jinping became president of China, 37 percent of infrastructure projects in Africa were run by Western companies, and China 12 percent.

Now Chinese companies account for 31 percent of infrastructure contracts, compared to 12 percent for Western companies.

Chinese companies have built multi-billion dollar projects across the continent, including ports, railways, highways, bridges and hydroelectric dams under Beijing’s “Belt and Road” initiative.

Chinese infrastructure projects in Sub-Saharan Africa totaled $155 billion over the past two years.

China is also Africa’s largest trading partner with $250 billion after countries on the continent reduced trade with the United States to just $62 billion.

China has been more innovative in its financing and has been exponentially faster.

These investments have given Beijing political influence in Africa.

Tranquility and confidence

Jasser Matar, a researcher in international relations, attributes China’s ability to acquire all these projects in Africa in a short period of time to the fact that it has developed a strong strategy that has made it a “reliable partner” on the continent.

He adds, explaining:

China did not interfere politically in the affairs of the countries of the continent, unlike the United States and Europe, which provided an atmosphere of reassurance towards China.

An example of this is Beijing’s balanced diplomatic position on the current Niger crisis (it did not declare support for the coup and at the same time did not support imposing sanctions on Niger, while countries in Europe rushed to impose sanctions and Washington stopped cooperation in military training).

There are countries in Africa that are afraid of cooperation with Europe and the United States, especially since press reports talked about terrorists carrying out precise attacks on facilities and infrastructure. What made governments wonder and conclude that there is a leak of the secrets of the facilities.

China’s presence in the continent includes providing financial grants and soft loans to establish infrastructure such as roads, ports, railways, etc., and managing institutions and ports for the benefit of countries.

The importance of Africa to China

In turn, the economist, Youssef Al-Tabei, points out the importance of the continent of Africa to China, and why it resorted to the “exit” policy to it first: