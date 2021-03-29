Martín Soria assumed as Minister of Justice and thus corrected a situation without antecedents: for more than ten days it was not known who was going to succeed Marcela Losardo, and after the name of the former national deputy was announced, the process took a long time to complete, because it was due wait for Soria to leave his seat in Congress. Prior to the official swearing in this Monday, the minister already stated the guidelines of his management: all of them in columns after Cristina Kirchner’s criticism of the Judiciary. According to his own words, the first goal will be to subdue the prosecutors: Soria has already targeted the interim prosecutor Eduardo Casal, and will press Congress to approve the reform of the Law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Both the Association of Prosecutors and the Association of Magistrates share the same reading regarding the arrival of Martín Soria to the Ministry of Justice: one of the main objectives is the Public Prosecutor’s Office. His criticisms were emphatic regarding Attorney Eduardo Casal, who has held the position on an interim basis for more than three years because both the previous and current governments do not obtain the necessary votes to appoint a chief prosecutor as the owner.

The proposal entails progress in Congress, with an official majority, to reform the law that governs the Public Prosecutor’s Office. “Since July of last year, they have only been making decisions to manage the area that brings together 350 national and federal prosecutors, with criticism of the Attorney, the modification of the votes that he requires to assume, as well as how many hands will be needed to move to a prosecutor, “MPF sources indicated.

Those who analyze the situation understand that there are two plans with which the Executive Branch, through the new Minister of Justice, will seek to advance on the prosecutors: modify the current conditions to be able tor replace the Attorney and modify the Law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office with changes that weaken their independence.

Just appointed, Soria criticized Casal again: “no one chose him and he’s screwed in office”, He said. His words had their reply from the Procuratorate: “It is true that no one chose Casal. It is there because the law indicates it. And it is not screwed, the problem is that the political leadership does not obtain the votes to name the candidate of President Alberto Fernández“.

The federal judge Daniel Rafecas He is the President’s candidate to occupy that position, but he does not obtain the necessary two-thirds of the votes in the Senate, despite the support even from the opposition, the problem lies in the ruling party that does not endorse Alberto Fernández’s decision.

“Soria should not worry about Casal but about Daniel Rafecas, who has its specifications a year ago in Congress and they do not reach an agreement to designate it “, they slide in the Procuratorate.

The other battlefield is the discussion in Congress regarding the modifications that Kirchnerism promoted on the Law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. “These changes began to be made when they saw that they did not have two thirds to elect the next Attorney,” indicated judicial sources when explaining the situation.

What is sought to change in the MPF Law? On the one hand, the votes required for the Procurator to assume. So far, the position is assumed with a special majority of two thirds of the Senate. The proposal that is in full debate reduce that number to a simple majority.

On the other hand, the project postulates that the position be held for five years, and that two thirds of the Senate are necessary to remove the Procurator. “When did the opposition have two thirds in the Senate? Never. Then the ruling party guarantees itself an eternal Attorney,” said a prosecutor with years in Comodoro Py in a critical tone.

It is not the only change promoted by Kirchnerism. The modifications in the Court of Prosecution are what most worries the Procuratorate. The Court is made up of seven members: one from the Executive Branch, two from politics – members of the Chamber, one from the minority and one from the majority -, a lawyer with federal registration, one from the Interuniversity Council and two prosecutors by lottery. .

In the official project the number of members is maintained, but it seeks to change one point no less: incorporate one more member of the policy and remove one of the prosecutors. This has another explanation: so far the Court works only with all of its members. If the changes are approved, it could be done only with the majority. To remove a prosecutor, two thirds of the commission will be needed, but of those present. “With four votes it is enough. And they will have one for the Executive Power and another three for politics from Congress.”, explained sources from the Association of Prosecutors.

Look also