Some time ago a representative in excellent mattresses must have made a fruitful tour through Hilversum, because on Tuesday evening around ten o’clock people were lying between the sheets on two channels: in Olympic dreams (AvroTros) and in To bed (VPRO). It was still missing that the corona press conference was also held from a ministerial spar, Kuipers still kissing his predecessor’s head warmly and with a prime minister who acknowledges taking a risk, but has simply crawled next to it.

The sheets were ice thin for winter sports enthusiasts Olympic dreams, a program with the duration of the 3,000 meter skating. We saw skater Irene Schouten in a studio bed, first tossing and turning, looking at her phone and finally simulating slumber on her stomach. In the meantime, Wilfried de Jong wrote a column about the perseverance of Schouten and her parents. At the end of the cutscene, he crept over to the multiple world champion’s bedside and covered her up. It was over in a curse and a sigh, but Olympic dreams in any case evades the national sports rut. (Because all episodes are already online, I also saw that De Jong put her dog in bed with his namesake Antoinette, something that seems less desirable in Beijing.)

At the same time showed NPO3 To bed, a daily series in which lovers have themselves interviewed in their bedroom. Men in particular say such blunt things out of nerves (“We have a workshop. I work and she shops.”) that it is first dates seems. This comment comes from Dexter, who met his Nancy nineteen years ago in the Blue Lagoon disco in Zwijndrecht. He was fifteen, she was twelve and it never went away.

Nancy says that when they got engaged, they tried to see if they were “licensed” to start a family. You can already hear from the wording that it should not have been the case. “After the first and second time, I got depressed,” explains Nancy. “I’ve said to him so many times: you can go, I get it.” Dexter is still just next to her. He no longer makes silly jokes.

Expensive bag to bed

What To bed stirring among the couples is a desire to formulate what exactly they share – or not. Thus two men dwell on one’s habit of buying expensive bags; he took one to bed for the occasion. When this man in his fifties reads out a horoscope or the text of a candy heart, he likes to add: “And your partner will give you a bag.” Dear people television at its best.

The bed scene of Ax (41) and Robin (33) offers a great spectacle, who, based on their torso, would also fit between Wilfried de Jong’s Olympic sheets, but who Monday on TV about the stuffed animal between their pillows (not always, though!) that is a present from an ex from Ax. There appears to be quiet competition in gym attendance. In Tuesday’s episode, Ax starts to tell a different story, namely how Robin – they’ve known each other for four years now – used to lie about everything. He claimed to be a doctor, to work for Doctors Without Borders and so on. “I was in a web of lies, it gave me a huge boost,” Robin says bravely.

Then the humiliation turns out to be too much for him: he accuses Ax of just throwing the lying anecdotes into the world, because he doesn’t want to get really angry (because bed, because TV). To restore the balance, Robin now starts talking about Ax’s “really” need for confirmation. So it ping pong back and forth. When one talks, the other watches with excitement, love and fear – waiting for what comes next. I would like to be in every day To bed sleeping with these guys.