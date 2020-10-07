Vanish. It’s for Opinion, the only real raison d’être of the State as a shareholder. The proof is, for the liberal daily, that the board of directors of Engie voted the sale to Veolia of its stake in Suez, against the opinion of the three representatives of the State, inflicting a real snub to the minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, “Rolled in flour” according to the expression of a colleague. And so, writes the columnist of the opinion, “We already knew that nothing more justified a public presence in the capital of private groups”. But here is the point of the argument: “The president of Engie recognized an incompatibility of roles, between his defense of the“ stakeholders ”of the multinational and the protection by the public authorities of the collective interest. “ Which collective interest, let us remember all the same, concerns water management, in France and in the world. In other words, the defense of shareholders trumps the public good. We should thank the opinion for this beautiful lesson in (capitalist) economics and cynicism.

Maurice Ulrich’s note