«I am not nervous because the course has gone perfectly and the test is a balance of the year. If you finish the course well, the nerves do not appear ». Pablo, an 18-year-old young man, arrives calmly at Ebau with an average grade of 9. He assures that he does not think he will have any problem in obtaining the grade that will allow him to study Mathematics or Physics, “here, at the University of Murcia,” he stresses.

Another student does a review aloud with a friend, sitting on a bench in front of the door of the facilities. “‘The family of Pascual Duarte'”, enunciates one of the girls, while she maintains a constant tremor in one leg. «It is a novel by Camilo José Cela, published in 1942, in the postwar period. Existentialism, tremendousness and realism. If they ask, put that it reflects a dark time, where the characters live in marginalization, pain and anguish after having gone through a civil war », encourages her partner.

Both finished with a good grade last year, but it is very bad for them to think that in the three days that the university entrance exam lasts they will risk everything. «We are very nervous, although we have been told that the exams are easier than those of the Baccalaureate. I still haven’t decided what I want to do, for that reason I need to get the highest grade possible”, says Isabel.

To appease those nerves, 80 volunteers assist students who need guidance before entering the classroom. «I did the test last year and I know how it happens. We try to guide them and place them in the classrooms, because people come fast and they have never been on campus. We try to relax those of us who are most restless by explaining that they should not get overwhelmed because it is an exam they already know and that, if they have passed it during the course, they will have no problem passing it”, says Ángeles Martínez, a volunteer.

This year, 7,601 students from the Region of Murcia, 2.5% more than last year, will undergo this evaluation. The twelve venues in the Region will host the exams until Wednesday, morning and afternoon: four on the Espinardo campus of the UMU, in Murcia; two at the UPCT in Cartagena; two in Lorca, and in San Javier, Yecla, Caravaca and Cieza. In addition to the 7,600 students, another 1,080 apply this year to raise grades in the voluntary phase of specific subjects.

The number of students who apply to improve their grade has also increased by 6% compared to last year and “especially significant has been the increase in Biology, Mathematics and Chemistry”, pointed out the vice-rector and president of the Organizing Committee for the Ebau, Sonia Madrid, moments before starting the test.

Regarding the format of the exam, this edition will be the last in which the model that was implemented in 2020 as a consequence of the pandemic will be used and that allows students to have more options to choose the questions. “Two years ago, the possibility of returning to the initial model was raised, but the Ministry of Education chose to maintain the exceptionality of the covid format until the new Ebau regulation came into force,” said the rector of the UMU, José Luján.

As a consequence of the early call for elections, the Ministry, he indicated, “has understood that it is prudent to wait for the result of the elections so that the new government approves the royal decree that will regulate the Ebau, which will be held in June 2024. We will wait Let’s see how this new model materializes».

Likewise, Luján thanked the organizers of the Ebau for all the work carried out up to that day. «The perception that I have when I speak with fellow rectors from other universities is that the Ebau de la Región is an example of organization».

Regarding the cut-off grades, Luján explained that there will be no great differences compared to previous years and the highest will be those of the degrees of Mathematics, Physics, Computer Engineering or in the degrees of Health Sciences such as Medicine.

The novelty this year is the possibility that students with special educational needs have to take the adapted exams at their reference center. Until now, the 300 students who are in this situation had to travel to the Murcia and Cartagena campuses.