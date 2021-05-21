The dilemma of continuing to eat animals and foods of animal origin in this century bears more and more literary fruits. In addition to the reports that provide statistics and disheartening data about the operation of farms and slaughterhouses and that warn about the negative climatic consequences of continuing to feed on animals, other texts of a more intimate tone opt for an essay writing combined with personal experiences in relation to the intake of products of animal origin or with their abandonment.

The most recent is the essay by Cuban writer Ernesto Hernández Busto, entitled Pigs and children. Why we are still carnivores. With this title we can intuit that we are not precisely before the testimony of a transition to veganism, but rather of a text whose main thesis is that feeding on animals, specifically pork products, is inherent to human beings. The book is opened by a foundational childhood experience: as a child, the author witnessed the slaughter of a pig in Yareyal, a town in Cuba where, in the author’s words, “we children had the same relationship with pigs as with other pets, although veiled by a horizon of blood ”. The author experienced a shock at that ritual (“I shuddered at the almost human cry of that first pig, and many people confess a similar feeling in a similar trance”) and reveals that he felt pity for the animal, but also admits to having eaten from that one meat that same day and the following days. The fact that after attending the slaughter of a pig most humans do not immediately abandon their omnivorous practices is the common thread of this essay, which walks through anthropology, folklore, the visual arts, religion and literature , using them as tools to present and develop their arguments.

Pigs and children It is documented with abundant examples ranging from the figure of the sorceress Circe to The odyssey, that turned men into animals, until a crucial scene in the novel Lord of the Flies of Golding, in which the head of a wild pig nailed to a stake appears in the middle of the forest, going through the reference to the writings of Elizabeth Costello, the author created by Coetzee, who works as an alter ego of the South African author in some of your lectures. Costello is an avid advocate for vegetarianism and in the book The lives of animals (which today is part of the novel titled Elizabeth costello), Coetzee gives you a voice to reflect on the place of animals in Western philosophy and everyday life and to wonder about the supposed superiority of human beings over them.

Another recent literary essay that Hernández Busto mentions and criticizes is Eat animals, by Jonathan Safran Foer when we have the information. In it, the American author combines his memories and personal experiences with documentation on the conditions suffered by animals in the food industry, and from the first pages reveals that it was his imminent paternity that led him to write it. Foer set himself the mission of protecting his son from the violence implicit in the carnivorous diet (“I just wanted to know, for myself and my family, what meat is (…) Where does it come from? How is it produced? How are animals treated and to what extent does that matter? ”), Something that for Hernández Busto implies the creation of a moral bubble, in his own words, that would separate the children from“ any hint of violence or suffering, even if by animal (eaten) brought ”.

Hernández Busto also devotes his attention to the figure of the pig in religions to conclude that Christianity and Buddhism are the only ones in which it is not merely depicted as an impure animal. To illustrate it, he brings, among other examples, that of the Buddhist deity Marishi, represented in the form of a warrior mounted on a pig. Another of the paths through which the Cuban author leads readers is as disturbing as it is little traveled: the cultural tradition in which children and pigs have exchanged the role of victim. As references it offers the traditional tales compiled by the Brothers Grimm, but also Hansel and Gretel and several stories from European folklore, and take the opportunity to stop and delve into the figure of the ogre, a beast full of nuances that usually appears in these types of stories.

Predatory nature

The counterpart of Pigs and children It would be the book by the writer Javier Morales entitled The day I stopped eating animals. The author virtually introduced Hernández Busto’s essay in a conversation with him, who was nicknamed Pig dialogue and That you can see on the Youtube account of the Interzona publishing house. The dialogue between the two authors is a rare example nowadays of how two individuals from opposing positions can find points of common interest – in this case, mainly literary references such as the aforementioned by Coetzee and Safran Foer – and express their points of view without automatically dismiss the opponents. Hernández is closer to Hobbes’s postulates by assuming the predatory character present in human nature, and Morales declares himself more akin to Rousseau’s ideas and his more optimistic anthropological considerations. Ethical questions hover over the texts of both authors, but also anthropological, mythological and historical ones. Javier Morales’ text also contains conversations with activists for the vegan cause such as Óscar Horta, promoter of the Animal Ethics Foundation or the professor and poet Jorge Riechmann.

Finally, and for those who need one more push to get started in veganism, we have the testimony of the British Matt Whyman in The ingenuity of pigs. The writer raised two domestic pigs named Butch and Roxi in his Sussex country house, a fact that allowed him to live intense and sometimes delusional experiences. Like Hernández Busto, Whyman, after his experience, establishes an analogy between pigs and babies: “They can be docile and curious souls, and they can have a good tantrum when the situation does not suit them”, and he realizes the enormous Difficulties of the decision to live with Butch and Roxi in their family environment. While the fundamentals of the immense learning acquired about the behavior and intelligence of these animals (“A pig will rarely interrupt you with a growl or a snort while you speak. In fact, it can carry on a conversation for as long as you want, and do it politely also ”), it was his decision to definitively corner meat from his daily menus.