Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The mission team of the Emirates Moon Exploration Project is working on developing the scientific program, as it will cooperate with different universities to develop the main tools that the explorer “Rashid” will carry on board, including a micro-electric charge sensor, in addition to providing assistance in collecting data and conducting research to determine the ideal landing site. Identifying the best strategies and ways to calibrate and analyze data from the explorer, as well as an instrument for plasma measurement, data collection, landing site research, calibration strategies and data analysis, which will help develop astronauts’ suits.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has also designed a set of scientific instruments that are characterized by lightness and high efficiency to be carried by the explorer “Rashid” to the moon, based on the analysis of the requirements for collecting scientific and engineering data. These tools will enable the explorer “Rashid” to measure a set of environmental conditions on the surface of the moon. The international team was formed to develop scientific instruments led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, given the accuracy required to develop such sensitive instruments, along with the need to achieve compatibility between the design of the explorer and the requirements for developing scientific instruments.

The duration of the Explorer launch window is 3 months during the last quarter of next year, and the final model of the Explorer is expected to be completed at the beginning of the second quarter of 2022, as the launch window will be in the last quarter of the same year, and the launch will be from Florida on board the missile. (Falcon Nine) from the Japanese company (SpaceX).

The explorer “Rashid” will land in an area that has not been tested by any of the previous lunar exploration missions, where the “Dreams Lake” area was chosen as a landing site, along with 3 other backup landing sites, while this site is considered safe and offers important scientific value. It is located in the northeast of the near part of the moon (the part opposite to the Earth), and is characterized by its unique composition, as it was formed from the flow of basalt lava, which gave it a red color.

The landing of the Emirati explorer in an area that has not been tested by any of the previous lunar exploration missions allows providing modern, new and valuable data and images, while the navigator is expected to send at least 1,000 images that include images of landing on the moon, the first surface images, night images of the Earth, and photographs Thermal, self-portraits, as well as the transmission of navigation data, which includes flight time, lunar surface terrain data, Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) data, temperatures, and energy consumption.

It is expected that the Emirati explorer will face many challenges related to the difficult environment on the surface of the moon, as the moon has a harsher environment than that of Mars, the temperature in which reaches 173 degrees Celsius below zero, while the characteristics of the difficult lunar soil, and the thermal properties of surface structures and other things stand out. Factors that may pose challenges to the mission of the explorer. The focus of the scientific team of experts and engineers at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is to develop an explorer capable of overcoming potential obstacles, including the difficulty of landing on the surface of the moon, which is considered one of the most difficult space exploration missions because of the accuracy required for the success of the operation, with a success rate of 45% Just.