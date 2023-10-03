At the forum “Eco Altai. Thread of Nature”, which took place in the Altai Republic, large-scale plans for the implementation of investment projects in tourism were announced. Thus, in the immediate vicinity of Gorno-Altaisk there will be a recreational and health complex “Katun”, development plans for which were announced this summer at the International Forum in St. Petersburg by Sergei Abramov, Advisor to the Governor of the Altai Republic and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Altai Tuura LLC, company acting as an investor. At the event in Manzherok, the investor once again confirmed his plans; preparatory work is now underway.

In addition, at the forum, the Our Home group of companies presented for the first time the concept of the large-scale Solnechny resort. Izvestia talks about the prospects of a new resort area and the development of all-season recreation in the Altai Mountains.

Outdoors

Experts unanimously call Gorny Altai one of the most environmentally friendly regions of the country. Given the favorable climate, especially during the holiday season, and the republic’s numerous natural attractions, the rapid growth in the region’s popularity as a tourist destination does not surprise experts. Gorny Altai has become one of the main beneficiaries of the development of domestic tourism: in 2022, the number of guests visiting the region increased by 70% compared to the previous year and reached 3.7 million people, and the current year promises to significantly exceed last year’s figures.

Until recently, the main obstacle to the development of the tourism industry in the republic was the lack of proper infrastructure – from the road network to hotels with modern amenities. However, in recent years the situation has changed noticeably. Every year new hotels, eco-parks and glamping sites appear here to suit every taste and budget. Several years ago, a qualitatively new type of recreation was offered to tourists by the Sberbank all-season resort “Manzherok”, located near Gorno-Altaisk. The actively developing resort combines a high level of service, ski infrastructure, the “Guardians of the Greater Altai” theme park, as well as numerous eco-trails, tourist routes and cycling routes, and has already collected many tourism awards, in particular, the “Mountains of Russia” award in 2022.

In 2022, the Manzherok resort was visited by more than half a million people, and its occupancy rate exceeded 70%, taking into account the off-season. The numbers speak for themselves: undoubtedly, there is room for investors to turn around here, because in the high season, demand clearly exceeds supply. So the concept of the “Solnechny” resort, voiced by the investor, founder of the “Our Home” group of companies, Siaband Smoyan at the “Eco Altai” forum. The Thread of Nature” hardly came as a surprise to experts. The success of Manzherok set an example for Solnechny that new tourism projects in this area should be year-round and have a positive impact on the development of the entire region economically and socially.

Siaband Smoyan is confident in the huge tourism potential of the republic. “Altai occupies a special place in the development of tourism in Russia, because it is here that the unique natural, climatic and ethnographic features of all of Siberia come together,” says the entrepreneur. “There is no such diversity anywhere else.” Therefore, we can say with confidence that this territory should become a center of attraction for tourists from all over the country.”

Unity of style

The initiator of the creation of “Solnechny” was Siaband Smoyan, who has considerable experience in investing in tourism. His company “Our House” is already working in Altai, owning, in particular, the tourist complex “Talda”. Now the Nash Dom company has completed the first stage of creating a resort – the consolidation of land plots. All lands were purchased on the secondary market in 2022 specifically for the development of tourism. The first and probably the largest project will be the all-season resort “Solnechny”, which will be located between Gorno-Altaisk and “Manzherok”. In the near future, the investor plans to begin designing the future resort.

The area of ​​the resort will be 800 hectares, which will house hotels and apartments of different star ratings, modern ski lifts, and social infrastructure. A significant part of the territory is planned to be allocated for parks and walking areas, which will be accessible not only to vacationers, but also to local residents. The resort is planned to be made all-season, like Manzherok, and if in winter ski lovers will be welcome at Solnechnoye, in summer the emphasis will be on eco-tourism – fortunately, the mountainous terrain and abundance of environmental attractions are conducive to this.

The increasing popularity of domestic tourism and the growing tourist flow in the Altai Mountains demonstrate that the demand for world-class tourism infrastructure in the region is still very far from saturation – and now is the time for businesses investing in tourism to create large-scale projects that will undoubtedly find their consumers.

“It is important for all of us that the resort has a unified architectural appearance, unified transport and logistics planning, public spaces and much more,” says Siyaband Smoyan. “We understand that we must coordinate all these points with Sber, and we are ready to do so.”

Economic incentive

The success of the Sber resort set the bar for the development of new resorts, including Solnechny, as a world-class resort. The investor is ready to follow the architectural style, standards and requirements of Manzherok, coordinate development plans, including integrated development, so that the entire tourist cluster has a common appearance that is attractive to a wide variety of tourists. Thus, the development of the cluster will provide a direct contribution to the development of the republican economy.

The investor plans to leave most of the proceeds from the development of Solnechny on the territory and reinvest in the further development of the resort. As Siyaband Smoyan announced at the forum, more than 90% of the profits will be directed to the needs of the tourism cluster. In addition, “Our House” plans to use the same principle in working with partners and investors, giving preference to local companies and those who will use the proceeds to develop the tourism potential of the region. “Now it is important not to lose the pace of tourism development in the region,” the investor is confident, and adds: Altai is a delicate matter, its ecology, biodiversity, culture and uniqueness must be treated with caution and care.”

Today, the development of tourism is a strategic priority for the economy of Gorny Altai. According to experts, it will significantly increase the level of socio-economic development of the region. The construction of a new world-class resort could be a significant step in this direction.