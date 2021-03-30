In mid-2020, former governor Alfredo Cornejo publicly exposed his idea of ​​making Mendoza independent, because the province has “everything to live as an independent country.”

Immediately, social networks took to the slogan #MendoExit, with proposals similar to -for example- the Catalan position that claims sovereignty from Spain, or the British Brexit in secession from the European Union.

Now, the idea is to hold the plebiscite together with the next provincial elections, “attaching the definition of the political space on all the ballots.” There, each Mendoza would have two options: “Being Argentine”, or “Stop being”.

Is about a bill of the deputy José Luis Ramón, to call a popular consultation and thus determine if Mendoza should separate from Argentina.

He did so through a statement from Protectora Fuerza Politica, where he pointed out the character “necessary and urgent” to convene a non-binding popular consultation to resolve this issue.

The statement from Protectora Fuerza Politica that proposes a popular consultation to settle the independence of Mendoza.

“Our force is convinced that Being from Mendoza is an identity by itself, but which is contained on the basis of national patriotism. We understand that it is necessary to end this discussion that feeds cracks and absurd fantasies “, expresses the political force in the letter.

And he concludes: “Who should decide if Mendoza is Argentina or notIt must be the people of Mendoza. The owners of the province have to stop speaking for ordinary citizens, and face the decision made by the sovereign people. “

At the end of June, Cornejo had stated that “Mendoza has everything to live as an independent country, but it does not have it today” and remarked that “today it needs Argentina and Argentina harms it in the risk rating, in the access of international credit, to bring investments “.

“It could be a country but with a common program of its business political elite to develop that path,” added the president of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) and current national deputy.

For the Fernet, the Asado, the beach of Luján, the cars that collide, motorcycles that fly, niñooooss graaaaatis

A better country for everyone#MendoExit – #MendoExit (@mendoexit_) October 28, 2019

Following these statements, the ironic @MendoExit was born on Twitter, which calls itself “Official Account of the Republic of Mendoza“and claiming for the right” to be a separate country. “

However, not all the people of Mendoza took this proposal well. The president of the Mendoza PJ and current Kirchner official, Guillermo Carmona, was one of the most critical of Cornejo.

“The little demagogue of the Pampa Seca he is promoting a berreta separatism. He did not realize he was doing it when Macri pillaged #Mendoza with the increase in the BA share; with the elimination of the Soy Fund and the Fiscal Pact ”, he questioned at the time through networks.

Days ago, in an interview in the newspaper Perfil, Cornejo returned to the load with his idea and assured that “The idea of ​​separating from the country has more and more support”.

“There is a movement in Mendoza and Córdoba, they are leaders of the private sector who believe that Argentina infects them, that it is useless to do things well in the provinces because macroeconomic conditions are imposed. In this context, there are people who propose to become autonomous“, sentenced the former governor of Mendoza.

The objective of the plebiscite proposed by deputy Ramón is to unmask “the idea of ​​sedition” raised by Cornejo. “You have to unmask it. Our political force will always stand up to this issue, “Belgrano said on radio this Tuesday.

Despite the debate, a group of jurists assures that -if it succeeds- said proposal would be unfeasible, because the national government could intervene in the province if the autonomist attempt advanced.

AFG