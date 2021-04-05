Finally, Shon Weissman will be out in tonight’s match against Barcelona. The Real Valladolid striker, who is dragging a heavy blow received in his team’s match against Moldova, has been left out of a call with up to twelve casualties and in which Sergio González has been forced to include six Promesas footballers.

The calendar ahead of the Blanquivioleta team invites them to maintain all precautions with the Hebrew striker, who will miss the game at the Camp Nou due to injuryHow will they do it? five other footballers: Kiko Olivas, who is already facing the final stretch of his recovery, Carnero, Jota and the last two to fall, El Yamiq and San Emeterio, who will be out for several weeks after suffering physical problems in the training session this Friday.

Although they have already been discharged after passing COVID, Roberto Jiménez and Kike Pérez, who exercised outside the group this Sunday, will not be either, due to the group reintegration protocol followed by the coaching staff. Will still be out Luis Pérez, Joaquín and Míchel, who returned positive in the last diagnostic tests, and all of them will be added Orellana, who will complete the warnings cycle and with whom the dozen casualties are reached.

For all this, Sergio González defined in the previous one the lived experience as “a shitty week”, in which the multiple problems suffered have caused him to have only fifteen working chips, for which he has had to resort to Real Valladolid Promises to complete the call with six footballers. They are the goalkeeper Samu Pérez, the central Miguel Rubio, the midfielders Oriol Rey, Moha and Fran Álvarez and the attacker Kuki Zalazar.

In this way, the full summons is made up of Masip, Samu Pérez, Janko, Javi Sánchez, Bruno, Miguel Rubio, Olaza, Nacho, Alcaraz, Roque Mesa, Oriol Rey, Moha, Fran Álvarez, Pablo Hervías, Óscar Plano, Toni Villa, Waldo, Zalazar, Sergi Guardiola, Kodro and Marcos André, who, like Hervías, returns to a summons; the Logroño, two months later, the Brazilian, after almost four months of absence.