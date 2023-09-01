An Asian person was exposed to a scam while trying to buy a digital currency for a friend of his, and instead of telling the latter what happened, he claimed that he had been kidnapped and threatened with death. He asked his friend to inform the Dubai police, who revealed his trick, seized him and referred him to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the misdemeanor court, which ruled his conviction and punished him with a fine.

According to the facts of the case, the accused falsely reported to the police station that he had been kidnapped, and that the kidnappers demanded a sum of money, otherwise they would kill him.

She indicated that, through conducting investigations, it was found that a friend of the accused asked him to transfer 300,000 digital currency into the currency of their country, and while trying to implement his friend’s request, he was defrauded, and one of them seized the amount from him.

Instead of telling the owner of the digital currency what happened, he communicated with another friend via the Telegram application, and informed him that he had been kidnapped, and that the kidnappers threatened to kill him if he did not pay them money, so that he would evade the pursuit of his friend who owned the currency, and the latter would not accuse him of stealing it.

By questioning the accused in the seizure report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he confessed to the charge assigned to him, admitting that someone defrauded him during the currency exchange, and that he devised a trick so that his friend would not suspect him and accuse him of stealing it, but the accused retracted his statement before the court, and denied the charge against him.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court clarified that for the crime of false reporting to be established, material evidence must be fabricated that a person has committed a crime, or cause action to be taken against a person because of an act that requires a penalty, and that the communication be submitted to the judicial authority or administrative authority, and prove the falseness of the report, and the fact that the incident is not true. .

She indicated her satisfaction with the evidence supporting the confession of the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution and before the court, which fulfills the legal elements of the crime ascribed to him, and then ruled to convict him and punish him with a fine of 10 thousand dirhams.