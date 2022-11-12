León, Guanajuato.- The platform responsible for the sale of tickets for the Leon Fair 2023 enabled a new filter to try to reduce the problem of resale of tickets for the poster of the Palenque 2023.

This revealed the company Tickettap through his social networks where he detailed the dynamics that those who want to be part of any of the presentations in the Palenque of Leon.

On its website, the company invites you to register, for which it requires the full name of the interested party, the event for which tickets would be purchased, an email, and a cell phone number.

To encourage this new mechanism, the company offers a preferential seat to the first people to register for pre-sale tickets, who will be kept informed through this system.

For the palenque of 2023, the León Fair will feature artists such as Alejandro Fernández, Gloria Trevi, Pepe Aguilar, Carlos Rivera, Emmanuel y Mijares, Napoleón, Banda MS, Pancho Barraza, Carín León, Edith Márquez, Matute, Eden Muñoz, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Registered Trademark, Natalia Jiménez and Duelo Group

Pre-sale is expected to begin on Saturday, November 26, and then they can be purchased at the box office on Thursday, December 1, at regularly authorized points of sale, such as hotels. Holiday Inns, Crown Plaza and of course the palenque lockers.